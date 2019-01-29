Spin Master Debuts Most Technologically-advanced RC Motorcycle of Its Kind

TORONTO, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In Partnership with Ducati, The Upriser RC Motorcycle Brings the Thrill of Racing to a Smaller Scale

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), unveiled today the revolutionary Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 Motorcycle built to wow motorcycle enthusiasts, hobbyists and fans around the globe. Developed to be the most technologically advanced RC bike ever created, the Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 is designed by the makers of Air Hogs, the innovative brand that defies gravity.

"Partnering with an established premium brand like Ducati, recognized for their style, sophistication and performance, takes this RC motorcycle to the next level," said Ben Gadbois, Spin Master's Global President and COO. "The Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycle is the epitome of what Spin Master is known for - innovation and collaboration. What started as an internal idea was then brought to life through this unique partnership with Ducati, in collaboration with the Air Hogs development team. The result is sleek style, superior performance and extraordinary innovation."

"It has been amazing to see the enthusiasm and excitement that Spin Master team has dedicated to this innovative RC motorcycle project, as we share the same passion when developing our bikes," said Alessandro Cicognani, Ducati's Licensing and Corporate Partnership Director. "We fell in love with the product from the beginning and are happy to put our name on it. The Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 possesses such a high level of authenticity, technology and innovation: truly a small-scale version of its namesake motorcycle!"

The Upriser Ducati Panigale V4 has a number of impressive features, including superior back-wheel technology, allowing it to balance at any speed, even while standing still. It can pop a wheelie from standing still and then drive in any direction while still holding the wheelie. More than four years in development, the True Balance and Omni Wheel technology allows the bike to reach impressive speeds of up to 20 kilometres per hour - equal to 180 kilometres per hour for its scale. Master amazing drifts and stunts just like the real motorcycle, using the shock absorbing suspension and high precision digital steering technology that allows the bike to move in any direction, including backwards.

The Upriser Ducati motorcycle will be available in select retail locations worldwide beginning early this summer. Recommended for age: 14+; MSRP: $149.99.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer, Bakugan, Erector by Meccano, Hatchimals, Air Hogs and PAW Patrol. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 103 Toy of the Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced eight television series, including the recently re-launched Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master has 28 offices and employs over 1,700 people globally in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, and Australia.

About Ducati

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. - A Sole Shareholder Company - A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance Desmodromic engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. With its factory located in Bologna's Borgo Panigale district, in 2016 Ducati celebrated 90 years since its foundation. The model range covers several market segments with the following families: Diavel, XDiavel, Hypermotard, Monster, Multistrada, SuperSport and Panigale. In 2015 Ducati presented the Ducati Scrambler: a new brand made of bikes, accessories and apparel that that stands out for its creativity and self-expression. Ducati iconic motorcycles, together with an extensive range of bike accessories and technical and lifestyle apparel, are distributed in 90 countries worldwide. In 2018 Ducati delivered 53,004 bikes to customers, consolidating its sales over the 50,000-bike threshold for the fourth year running. Ducati competes in both the World Superbike and MotoGP World Championships. In Superbike, Ducati has won 17 Manufacturers' titles and 14 Riders' titles. Ducati has been competing in MotoGP since 2003, winning both the Manufacturers' and Riders' titles in 2007.

