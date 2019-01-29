Kudelski Security Launches New Blockchain Security Center

With Support of New Blockchain Business Leader, Scott Carlson, and Renowned Cryptographer, JP Aumasson, New Initiative Will Accelerate Safe and Secure Adoption of Blockchain Technology.

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, January 29, 2019 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today launched its Blockchain Security Center (BSC), making available its cryptography expertise into the rapidly evolving blockchain developer community. Expanding upon the company's security services, the BSC will provide new offerings and has a concrete roadmap to develop foundational technologies that help integrate security into and around blockchain solutions for enterprises and within public/private sectors.

Blockchain has the potential to revolutionize business capabilities, creating new avenues of efficiency and supercharge technology applications across all industries and sectors. As applications for this technology accelerate, Gartner predicts blockchain-enabled business to reach $3.1 trillion by 2030.

Speaking on the launch of the BSC, Rich Fennessy, CEO of Kudelski Security said "Enterprises are exploring the technology in earnest, and new blockchain-based solutions are being developed every day. Leveraging our cryptography expertise and experience in blockchain security consulting, we have made it our mission to improve blockchain security so that emerging solutions enhance overall enterprise cybersecurity, rather than generate new vulnerabilities."

With more than 30 years' experience in cryptographic design from silicon up to software and development, past work within this space includes public blockchain coin design and implementation, point of sale technology development, detailed audits of application code, protocol creation and cryptographic algorithms for major industry players in the crypto currency, digital communications and IoT markets. Several of our latest efforts, which are publicly available, include:

IoHK Icarus Cardano wallet and ETC wallet audits

Monero "Bulletproofs" protocol integration assessment (https://research.kudelskisecurity.com/2018/07/23/audit-report-of-moneros-bulletproofs-integration/)

Tangem Smart Card Wallet Code (https://research.kudelskisecurity.com/2018/08/06/audit-of-tangems-smartcard-wallet-code/) audit

Wire cryptography core and client application audits



Speaking on their contribution to this technological revolution, Andrey Kurennykh, founder & CTO of Tangem said: ""The Kudelski Security team played an important role in auditing every aspect of our smartcard wallet code. With their defense-in-depth approach to security, they provided in a timely and professional way, the adequate defenses to deliver our solution to the market with confidence".

Additionally, the Kudelski BSC will develop a suite of expanded cryptographic solutions, full-stack enterprise blockchain security recommendations, and developer tools to support the entire blockchain ecosystem. This will give greater confidence to officers, investors, engineers, and blockchain developers to design, build and run secure applications using this exciting new technology.

"It's a myth that blockchain is inherently secure," said Scott Carlson - former director of systems security strategy at PayPal and CISO of blockchain-based financial system Sweetbridge, now responsible for spearheading Kudelski Security's security efforts in the blockchain space. "While transactions on a blockchain are protected by proven mathematics, security is quite often forgotten and not necessarily integrated into the associated applications, processes, systems and technology. This is where we come in. We help companies operating in the digital finance, communications and IoT space secure their products using tested methodologies and common sense approaches, to deliver better performance and greater trust to the end user. We do not simply look at the code; we work with the entire set of components present with an ecosystem of manufacturers, end-users, enterprises, and code-creators."

To learn more or request a consultation, visit our website: www.kudelski-blockchain.com (http://www.kudelski-blockchain.com/)

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com (http://www.kudelskisecurity.com/).

