RUBIS RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group employees 29-Jan-2019 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation. Paris, January 29, 2019 - 17:35 The Board of Management, at its meeting of January 4, 2019, decided to make use of the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 8, 2017, established under Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, to perform a capital increase by issuing shares reserved for eligible employees of companies participating in the Rubis Avenir Company Savings Plan (companies based in France) under the conditions described below. The maximum nominal amount authorized by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 8, 2017, in respect of capital increases reserved for employees, is EUR700,000 (560,000 shares) including the amount of EUR147,471.25 (117,977 shares) resulting from the capital increase reserved for eligible employees in 2018. Then, this capital increase is capped at a maximum nominal amount of EUR552,528.75 corresponding to 442,023 shares. The subscription price, set at EUR37.43, corresponds, in accordance with Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, to 80% of the average share price over the 20 trading days preceding the decision. The subscription period will run from March 25 to April 12, 2019. The funds invested in Rubis shares through the "FCPE Rubis Avenir" mutual fund will be available at the end of a five-year lock-up period, except in cases where early release is allowed. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1st, 2019 and will be fungible with existing shares. The Rubis Avenir mutual fund was set up in 2002 to allow employees to invest in Rubis' capital, and thereby to strengthen the link between employees and the company. Rubis has performed a capital increase reserved for employees each year since the fund's establishment. All such transactions have enjoyed broad support among the Group's employees. As of December 31, 2018, employees of the Group held 1.22% of Rubis' share capital through the Rubis Avenir mutual fund. This press release constitutes the regulated information required pursuant to articles 212-4 5° and 212-5 6° of the AMF General Regulation and article 19 of instruction AMF 2016-04 applicable as from January 15, 2018, issued as a press release in accordance with the Article 221-3 of the AMF General Regulation. *** 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris - France Tel: +33 (0) 1 44 17 95 95 Fax: +33 (0) 1 45 01 72 49 email: rubis@rubis.fr www.rubis.fr SCA with share capital of 121,017,180 euros 784 393 530 RCS PARIS - Code APE 6420Z Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group employees Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=GLOFGEQVLN [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 770625 29-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c77577affe5db2c7d691599d381f11db&application_id=770625&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

