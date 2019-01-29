Blockchain Summit India 2019, an Initiative Organized & Supported by DST, Govt. of India and L-Incubator, IIM Lucknow

NEW DELHI, January 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and L-Incubator, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow has partnered with Auxesis Group to host Blockchain Summit India on 22-23 February 2019 at IIM Lucknow Noida Campus. The initiative is being taken in order to harness the country's potential around blockchain technology and crypto economy. The agenda of the summit will help to better understand the new technology as well as drafting out policies to develop a blockchain ecosystem and shape up cryptocurrencies for a new India.

Policymakers of the country including ministers & bureaucrats from Departments of Science & Technology, Law, Commerce, and HRD will be joining in at the event. The summit is observing the presence of senior faculties from the country's premium academic institutions in order to focus on technology & ecosystem development at education levels. Global crypto economists, technology pioneers, and community builders, academicians across the world have been invited to help India gain expertise and experience of blockchain leaders.

The summit is designed for a high level of interactivity and premium networking across the event. Global brands including Google, Entrepreneur, and ISB have partnered for the summit to make it a grand success. To celebrate the growing ecosystem of blockchain technology globally, the summit is hosting an expo for the world's top blockchain & cryptocurrency companies.

BSI 2019 is targeted to understand the Global Blockchain space and pick the Blockchain solutions to accelerate the growth of the Indian market. Selected companies and startups are being provided a stage to present themselves to ministers and policy maker to get a chance to work with the government to expand in the Indian market. Startup and companies will also be provided with grants and funding from L-Incubator, IIM Lucknow and other Indian accelerators and public companies. With over 5,000 delegates and 100s of blockchain investors coming together, we are delighted to invite entrepreneurs and blockchain enthusiasts to extract most out of the summit.

Cashaa welcomes this initiative, and as a partner is looking forward to joining the event to make it a great success. For more details on the summit and to register, please visit www.blockchainsummitindia.co

