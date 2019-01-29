Munich (ots) - DriveLock SE, one of the leading international specialists for IT and data security, takes over the business operations of charismathics GmbH and of the US subsidiary charismathics Inc. in Austin, Texas (USA) in December 2018. With the implementation of the middleware developed by charismathics, DriveLock expands its product portfolio, now supporting over 100 physical and virtual smart cards.



With the acquisition DriveLock takes over the employees of the company and will continuously develop the charismathics solution. The existing customers of charismathics will continue to receive the accustomed support at the highest level.



Charismathics is a leading provider of intelligent authentication solutions especially for public authorities and large international companies. Among the charismathics products are the CSSI smartcard middleware, virtual CVSC smartcard and CTSS device authentication. Charismathics was founded in Munich in 2004 and has offices in Munich and Austin, Texas.



"Companies want effective IT security solutions with minimal administrative overhead. The trend is moving in favor of vendors who offer many components and solutions from a single source. It is the next logical step for us to become part of a comprehensive, lean and effective endpoint protection platform with DriveLock. We are pleased to integrate and further develop charismathics smart cards into the DriveLock portfolio together with DriveLock," explains Thomas Golinski, Managing Director of charismathics GmbH.



"With Thomas Golinski, a proven expert and industry specialist joins our team. The acquisition will enable us to successfully develop our business worldwide. In addition, DriveLock will integrate the existing charismathics middleware into the DriveLock management console in order to offer existing customers an interesting solution," confirms Anton Kreuzer, CEO of DriveLock SE.



