DVIGear Appoints Draper Group Ltd. as an Authorized UK Distributor

MARIETTA, Georgia, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, has entered into an agreement with Draper Group Ltd. to distribute DVIGear products in the UK. Founded in 1902, Draper, Inc. has a long history of providing specialized solutions for the professional audiovisual marketplace. Under this agreement, Draper Group Ltd., a subsidiary of Draper, Inc., will distribute the entire range of DVIGear products, including its award-winning range of HyperLight Active Optical Cables and DisplayNet SDVoE AV distribution systems, as well as DVIGear's full line of switchers, splitters, extenders, converters, scalers, and long-length cables.

This agreement will expand Draper's current AV product offerings, enabling them to sell an outstanding array of AV solutions. "We're excited to partner with Draper in the UK. They have a long and very successful history in the AV industry, which gives us unparalleled access to one of the most important markets in Europe," said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. "We believe our products will be a great complement to their existing range of AV solutions."

For more information about purchasing DVIGear products in the UK, please visit www.draperinc.co.uk.

About DVIGear

Founded in 1999, DVIGear is a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet AV signal distribution over 10GbE Ethernet Systems, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters and Scalers, as well as long-length copper and optical cables. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Draper

Based in Spiceland, IN, USA, Draper, Inc. creates core and tailored solutions for the professional audiovisual marketplace, including projection screens, custom AV structures, supports, enclosures and lifts, as well as video conferencing solutions. Established in 1902 to manufacture window shades for academic institutions, Draper's various divisions market through a network of dealers and distributors to the commercial, architectural, educational and residential sectors. To learn more about Draper, visit www.draperinc.com.

DVIGear, DVIGear & Design, DisplayNet and DisplayNet & Design, and HyperLight are trademarks of DVIGear, Inc. and may not be used without the prior written permission of DVIGear, Inc. SDVoE is a trademark of the SDVoE Alliance. © 2019 DVIGear, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Contact:Matthew Pulsipher / +1.770.421.6699 / Sales@DVIGear.com

DVIGear Logo • DisplayNet Logo • DN-200 Series • DisplayNet Server

HyperLight DisplayPort AOC Cables • HyperLight Logo