Lottery Registration for 2019 Empire State Building Run-Up Presented by Turkish Airlines Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation Opens on January 30, 2019

Pinnacle Event in Global Tower Running Set for Tuesday, May 14, 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) today announced that lottery registration for the 2019 Empire State Building Run-Up (ESBRU) Presented by Turkish Airlines Powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation, will open on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. EST and close on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. EST. The 42nd annual ESBRU will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Runners who have applied to climb the 1,576 steps and 86 floors of the World's Most Famous Building will be notified of their race status on March 1, 2019. Interested runners can register online at http://www.nycruns.com/esb. Of the thousands of runners from around the world who enter the ESBRU lottery, a select few will have the opportunity to participate. Race entry is $125 per applicant, and will only be charged if the applicant is randomly selected to participate.

"Every year the Empire State Building hosts the world's most elite athletes and tower running enthusiasts for this globally iconic race," said Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman and CEO of ESRT. "We welcome entrants from around the world to test their limits and be part of the building's storied history."

Turkish Airlines, Turkey's national flag carrier and the airline that flies to more countries and international destinations than any other airline, returns for its second year as presenting sponsor of the Run-Up. This year, Turkish Airlines will be providing 20 roundtrip airline tickets to elite tower running athletes around the globe to inspire new runners to take on the challenge of the Empire State Building Run-Up.

Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is the official charity partner of the ESBRU with a designated heat in the race for challenged athletes and CAF supporters running to raise funds to support people with physical challenges in getting access to sports. If you're looking for a unique way to participate in this event, register to run with Team CAF.

The event is produced by NYCRUNS, the largest running event management company in the New York Metropolitan Area.

About the Empire State Building

Soaring 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan (from base to antenna top), the Empire State Building, owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., is the "World's Most Famous Building." With new investments in energy efficiency, infrastructure, public areas and amenities, the Empire State Building has attracted first-rate tenants in a diverse array of industries from around the world. The Empire State Building was named the world's most popular travel destination in a study conducted by Uber and was named America's favorite building in a poll conducted by the American Institute of Architects. For more information on the Empire State Building, please visit www.empirestatebuilding.com, www.facebook.com/empirestatebuilding, @EmpireStateBldg, www.instagram.com/empirestatebldg, http://weibo.com/empirestatebuilding, www.youtube.com/esbnyc or www.pinterest.com/empirestatebldg/.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the "World's Most Famous Building." Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2018, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

About NYCRUNS

In 2019, NYCRUNS will produce several dozen running races for nearly 50,000 athletes including our flagship Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon. Our goal is to provide runners with the best possible experience from the moment they register until the moment they see their free finisher photos. NYCRUNS races are accurately measured, electronically timed, supported by a world-class medical group, and staffed by a highly trained team. Our post-race festivals feature fresh New York bagels (with a shmear of course - this is New York), fresh fruit, and a great DJ. Our events are fun, vibrant, not overcrowded, and all about showing them a great time. Simply put, week in and week out, our goal is to put on the best races in New York City.

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $100 million has been raised and over 23,000 individual grants awarded to people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries around the world. Additionally, CAF's outreach efforts reach another 100,000 individuals each year. Whether it's a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF's mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyle. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 332 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 305 worldwide destinations as 49 domestic and 256 international in 123 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by Business Traveller Magazine. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,800 daily flights to 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.

