Unity Metals Corp.: Unity Metals Files Permit Application for Margurete Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Unity Metals Corp. ("Unity" or the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted an exploration permit to the British Columbia Ministry of Energy & Mines for diamond drilling at its Margurete Gold project, located in southern British Columbia. The permit calls for up to 3000m of drilling, 9 drill pads and up to 30 holes, utilizing a Winkie diamond drill, a light-weight portable rig that can be rapidly deployed without the use of a helicopter. The drilling program is designed to test the approximately 3.5km long gold-in-veins trend that stretches west-northwesterly from the ocean at Fanny Bay, with a particular focus on the western end of the known trend and which includes the FB Zone.

The Company also notes that it is aware of a recent increase in trading activity in its' common shares. The Company confirms that there are no undisclosed material changes in its' affairs at this time.

About the Company

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678ha of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800's. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com .

The technical report of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Company,

Peter Born

Peter Born, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Unity Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533762/Unity-Metals-Files-Permit-Application-for-Margurete-Gold-Project