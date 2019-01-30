sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,34 Euro		-1,34
-2,25 %
WKN: 855182 ISIN: JP3818000006 Ticker-Symbol: FUJ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,36
58,75
29.01.
56,87
59,11
29.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FUJITSU LIMITED
FUJITSU LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJITSU LIMITED58,34-2,25 %