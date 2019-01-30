Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Jan 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for December 2018 and for January through December 2018 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic Production(1) December 2018Mazda's domestic production volume in December 2018 increased 4.7% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in December 2018]CX-5: 37,331 units (up 2.6% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 17,406 units (up 54.4%)CX-3: 9,564 units (down 5.8%)(2) January through December 2018Mazda's total domestic production volume in the period from January through December 2018 increased 2.6% year on year due to increased production of both passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through December 2018]CX-5: 429,150 units (up 12.5% year on year)Mazda3 (Axela): 147,704 units (down 16.1%)CX-3: 133,341 units (down 2.7%)2. Overseas Production(1) December 2018Mazda's overseas production volume in December 2018 decreased 33.3% year on year, reflecting decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in December 2018]Mazda2: 9,573 units (up 46.9% year on year)Mazda3: 9,248 units (down 58.5%)CX-4: 3,950 units (down 48.5%)(2) January through December 2018Mazda's total overseas production volume in the period from January through December 2018 decreased 5.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through December 2018]Mazda3: 230,354 units (down 9.7% year on year)Mazda2: 113,304 units (up 14.6%)CX-4: 63,729 units (down 9.7%)II. Domestic sales(1) December 2018Mazda's domestic sales volume in December 2018 decreased 7.8% year on year due to decreased sales of both passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 4.9% (down 0.3 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 3.8% total market share (down 0.3 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in December 2018]CX-5: 2,994 units (up 43.2% year on year)CX-8: 2,960 units (up 42.1%)Mazda2 (Demio): 2,484 units (down 51.9%)(2) January through December 2018Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the period from January through December 2018 increased 5.3% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.3% (up 0.3 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year on year) and a 4.2% total market share (up 0.2 points year on year).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through December 2018]Mazda2 (Demio): 48,175 units (down 2.3% year on year)CX-5: 38,274 units (down 8.0%)CX-8: 30,679 units (up 996.5%)III. Exports(1) December 2018Mazda's export volume in December 2018 increased 14.5% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in December 2018]CX-5: 36,771 units (up 8.1% year on year)Mazda3: 16,279 units (up 48.0%)CX-3: 10,240 units (up 0.1%)(2) January through December 2018Mazda's total export volume for the period from January through December 2018 increased 4.6% year on year, reflecting increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in the period from January through December 2018]CX-5: 392,747 units (up 17.1% year on year)Mazda3: 130,465 units (down 12.9%)CX-3: 119,220 units (down 0.9%)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years.