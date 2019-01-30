digEcor completes acquisition of commercial IFE business from Collins Aerospace, re-brands company as Burrana

BRISBANE, Australia, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 18 January 2019, digEcor officially acquired the commercial In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) business from Collins Aerospace. The deal originated with Rockwell Collins, which was acquired by United Technologies in 2018.

The closing of this transaction, and digEcor's integration with this significant business, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for digEcor -- now rebranded as Burrana.

"Burrana is an indigenous Australian word, meaning 'to fly', which aligns to our purpose of helping airlines create extraordinary passenger experiences," said David Withers, Burrana CEO. "It is the history of innovation that is the common thread that binds these two organisations together as Burrana, and the main driver for the acquisition."

Withers continued. "This thread stretches back over 50 years to the Hughes Avicom and Sony Transcom days, when IFE was in its infancy, and the passenger experience came into focus for airlines. Then came the days of Microair Avionics radios and digEcor's portable players, through today when the market demands innovative cabin technologies for their passengers -- and this is where Burrana will deliver."

The acquisition brings together the former Rockwell Collins' PAVES family of seat back and overhead solutions, as well as PAVES On-demand, Total Entertainment System (TES), Enhanced Total Entertainment System (ETES) and content services, with digEcor's GLIDE, Engage, Power, PSS and Lighting products. The combination will enable Burrana to now offer best-of-breed solutions for airlines seeking to deliver an extraordinary passenger experience.

Withers went on to say, "Burrana's global employee base will deliver innovative cabin technologies reliably and affordably to the market, serving an installed base of more than 1,400 planes and 300 customers, positioning us as the #3 player in the IFE market -- and we are not stopping there. We will achieve our vision of taking the passenger experience to the next level by collectively bringing the right new technology to market and leveraging our engineering expertise and proven ability to rapidly develop and certify new products. We pride ourselves on listening to our customers, understanding their vision and requirements and developing new solutions to deliver on these needs."

JW Hill Capital, a Newport Beach, California-based private equity firm, supported digEcor in this transaction.

About Burrana

Burrana's inflight entertainment product offerings have enabled airlines to create extraordinary passenger experiences for more than 50-years. Through constant innovation to our product portfolio, Burrana now stands as an integrated end to end cabin technology provider. Our modular and affordable engineering designs include PAVES and GLIDE embedded, overhead and portable IFE, USB and 110V power, LED lighting, passenger services, tape replacement, crew applications and content services. We deliver tailored solutions with reliable performance, operational efficiencies, and offer ancillary revenue potential. To discuss how our solutions can best fit your needs visit Burrana.aero