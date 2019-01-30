Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Presentation at Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx" or the "Company") Hemogenyx to Present at the 'Cancer Immunotherapy: Mechanistic Insights to Improve Clinical Benefit' conference.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE: HEMO) is pleased to announce that its CEO Dr Vladislav Sandler will present at the conference 'Cancer Immunotherapy: Mechanistic Insights to Improve Clinical Benefit'. The conference is taking place in Whistler, Canada from 10 to 14 March 2019 and is organized within the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology (https://goo.gl/Egxj3V).

Dr Sandler's presentation is entitled 'A Novel Anti-FLT3-CD3 Bispecific Antibody for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Conditioning of Patients for Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation'. The presentation will highlight the fact that, despite numerous advances in understanding the biology and pathogenesis of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), treatment remains unsatisfactory and that relapsed or refractory AML is nearly universally fatal. The presentation will describe the state of development of the Company's CDX antibodies and their potential benefit for the treatment of AML and conditioning of patients for hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) transplantation.

Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology (https://goo.gl/epxTuf) is a nonprofit organization with a 47-year history of convening open, peer-reviewed conferences that connect the scientific community and accelerate life science discovery. Its Scientific Advisory Board is comprised of eminent biomedical scientists whose expertise derives from academia, industry, and the government (https://goo.gl/GtwUjT).

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly owned US operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility ("Hemogenyx").

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

