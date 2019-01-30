sprite-preloader
WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement regarding the successful completion of the private placement (the "Private Placement") of Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) (the "Company") published on 25 January 2019. The Company has issued 4,943,094 new shares each with a nominal value NOK 0.20. The share capital increase was registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 30 January 2019.

Following registration of the new share capital pertaining to the Private Placement in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company has an issued share capital of NOK 10,874,807.80 divided into 54,374,039 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

The articles of association of Nordic Nanovector are available on the Company's webpage.

For further information, please contact:

Malene Brondberg, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Cell: +44-7561-431-762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

This information is subject to the disclose requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa---registration-of-share-capital-increase-in-the-norwegian-register-of-business,c2728487


