MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) MMC Norilsk Nickel: NORILSK NICKEL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 4Q AND FY2018, AND REITERATES PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2019 30-Jan-2019 / 13:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 30 January 2019 Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") NORILSK NICKEL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS FOR 4Q AND FY2018, AND REITERATES PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2019 Moscow - PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest refined nickel and palladium producer, announces today preliminary consolidated production results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018 and reiterates its production outlook for the full year 2019. First Vice-President - Chief Operating Officer, Sergey Dyachenko commented on the 2018 production results, «In 2018, the output of all our key metals, especially copper, exceeded our production guidance owing to an increase in processed volumes of concentrate purchased from Rostec and productivity improvements. Following the completion of downstream reconfiguration program we stopped low-margin processing of the third-party feed and increased the production of nickel from own Russian feed by 3% and copper by 19%. The output of platinum group metals from own Russian feed remained practically unchanged, but was also above our production guidance. In 2018, Bystrinsky GOK (Chita Copper Project) started the production ramp-up. Unfortunately, owing to the issues with the equipment at the concentrator, metals' output was slightly below the production guidance. Most of these issues had been fixed by the end of the last year, and in 2019 we are planning to ramp up production to 40-46 kt of copper (in concentrate). We reiterate our production guidance from own Russian feed for FY2019 announced at the Capital Markets Day in November 2018». NORILSK NICKEL GROUP Nickel In 4Q18, consolidated nickel production increased 16% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 62 kt, almost all of which was produced from own Russian feed. The growth was attributed to expansion of carbonyl nickel production capacities at Kola MMC and increase in production of nickel concentrate for sale to third parties. In 2018, consolidated nickel production increased 1% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 219 kt. Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed amounted to 217 kt, up 3% y-o-y and above the 210-215 kt production guidance. Copper In 4Q18, consolidated copper production increased 3% q-o-q to 124 kt, almost all of which was produced from own Russian feed. The growth of output owed to an increase in processed volumes of ore with higher copper content. In 2018, consolidated copper production increased 18% y-o-y to 474 kt, almost all of which was produced from own Russian feed. The growth was driven by the ramp up of Bystrinsky Project, increase in processed volumes of concentrate purchased from Rostec and reduced metal losses in recovery of copper into copper concentrate as a result of Talnakh Concentrator reaching its design parameters after modernization. Copper output from own Russian feed (excluding Bystrinsky Project) amounted to 454 kt, above the 400-420 kt production guidance mostly due to an increase in processed volumes of concentrate purchased from Rostec. Copper output at Bystrinsky GOK amounted to 19 kt, which was slightly below the 20-25 kt production guidance due to equipment issues at concentrator during the ramp up. Platinum Group Metals In 4Q18, both palladium and platinum were produced solely from the Company's own Russian feed, with their output amounted to 632 koz (-10% q-o-q) and 140 koz (-22% q-o-q), respectively. The decrease of PGM output was attributed to a build-up of work-in-progress inventory at Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Refinery. In 2018, both palladium and platinum were produced solely from the Company's own Russian feed. Palladium output amounted to 2,729 koz (-2% y-o-y) above the 2,630 - 2,725 koz production target, while platinum output reached 653 koz (-3% y-o-y), which was also above the 600-650 koz production target. The slight decrease of PGM output resulted from the reduction of third parties feed, which the Company almost ceased processing in 2018. PGM output from the Company's own Russian feed remained practically unchanged y-o-y. RUSSIAN OPERATIONS In 2018, all saleable metals were produced by the Company in Russia from its own feed. Nickel In 4Q18, nickel output at Kola MMC increased by 22% q-o-q to 45 kt. In 2018, nickel output at Kola MMC amounted to 158 kt, which was slightly above the previous year level. Substantial increase of nickel output in 4Q18 was attributed to expansion of carbonyl nickel production capacities at Kola MMC and increase in production of nickel concentrate for sale to third parties. Copper In 4Q18, copper output at the Company's operations in Russia increased 3% q-o-q to 119 kt. The growth was attributed to an increase in processed volumes of mined ore with higher metal grades and an increase in high copper content Polar Division's nickel matte volume, which was processed at Kola MMC. The decrease of copper output at Bystrinsky GOK was due temporary production stoppages at the concentrator due to technical issues with the ramp up of equipment. In 2018, the Company's copper output in Russia increased 18% y-o-y to 456 kt. This increase was mainly attributed to the ramp up of Bystrinsky Project, increase of processed volumes of concentrate purchased from Rostec and Talnakh Concentrator reaching its design parameters after modernization. Platinum Group Metals In 4Q18, palladium and platinum output of the Company in Russia decreased 10% q-o-q to 616 koz and 22% q-o-q to 137 koz, respectively. In 2018, palladium and platinum output decreased 2% y-o-y to 2,671 koz and 3% y-o-y to 642 koz, respectively. The PGM production volumes reduced primarily owing to the reduction of third party feed, processing of which was ceased by the Company at its Russian plants as a low-margin business, and a build-up of work-in-progress inventories at Krasnoyarsk Precious Metals Refinery. NORILSK NICKEL HARJAVALTA (FINLAND) Nickel In 4Q18, nickel production at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta increased 2% q-o-q to 17 kt. Nickel output from the Company's own Russian feed also increased 3% q-o-q to 16 kt. The increase was attributed to higher processing volumes of Russian feed. In 2018, nickel output at Harjavalta increased 2% y-o-y to 61 kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed. The growth was attributed to the increase in processed volumes of Russian feed as a result of downstream reconfiguration and processing of accumulated work-in-progress inventories. Copper In 4Q18, copper output at Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta increased 1% q-o-q to 5kt. In 2018, copper output at Harjavalta increased 34% y-o-y to 18 kt, almost all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed. The increase was attributed to higher processing volumes of Russian feed (concentrate made from nickel matte produced at the Polar division) following the completion of downstream reconfiguration as well as processing of accumulated work-in-progress inventories. Platinum Group Metals In 4Q18, output of saleable palladium and platinum (both contained in copper cake) amounted to 16 koz (up 14% q-o-q) and 3 koz (down 25% q-o-q), respectively. The increase in palladium and decreased in platinum output were attributed to higher palladium content and lower platinum content in processed Russian feed in the reported quarter. In 2018, output of palladium and platinum increased 39% y-o-y to 58 koz and 10% y-o-y to 11 koz, respectively. The growth of PGM output at Harjavalta was attributed to the increase in processing of Russian feed as a result of downstream reconfiguration. NKOMATI (SOUTH AFRICA) In 2018, output at Nkomati (50% - owned by Norilsk Nickel) amounted to 7 kt of nickel (down 18% y-o-y), 3 kt of copper (down 32% y-o-y), 33 koz of palladium (down 28% y-o-y) and 13 koz of platinum (down 35% y-o-y). The decrease was attributed to lower metal grades in the mined ore as well as temporary production stoppages due to labor strikes at contractors. 2019 Production Guidance from Russian feedstock: Metals Volume Norilsk Nickel Group (excluding Chita) Ni, kt 220-225 Cu, kt 430-450 Pd, koz 2,770-2,800 Pt, koz 646-670 Bystrinsky (Chita) Copper Project (1) Cu, kt 40-46 Au, koz 192-212 Note: 1.Norilsk Nickel owns 50.01% of Bystrinsky (Chita Copper) Project. Production results are shown on a 100% basis and are fully consolidated in the Company's financial and operating results. NORILSK NICKEL GROUP 4Q 3Q Q-o-Q FY FY Y-o-Y

January 30, 2019 05:00 ET (10:00 GMT)