Epoch Digital Assets awarded the GECKO Stamp of Attestation by GECKO Governance

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epoch Partners is delighted to announce that GECKO Governance has awarded the Epoch Partners flagship fund of hedge funds, Epoch Digital Assets, the GECKO Stamp of Attestation.

Epoch Partners' James Skinner said: "We are proud to have our hard work and determination to provide digital asset investors with class leading standards of security, transparency and compliance formally recognised by a governance specialist. The GECKO team is at the cutting edge of RegTech solutions and we are looking forward to working with them to further consolidate our position."

GECKO CEO & Founder Shane Brett said: "Epoch has pulled away from the pack by establishing its groundbreaking Digital Asset Security Platform (DASP) managed account structure, which aims to deliver investor security, liquidity and transparency, based on industry best practices. By making all of its hedge fund allocations via the DASP, Epoch Digital Assets provides an industry leading, highly regulated and risk managed solution for investors wishing to allocate to a diversified portfolio of top performing crypto hedge fund managers. GECKO Governance has completed a detailed compliance and due diligence review covering all aspects of Epoch Digital Assets and the DASP and we are delighted to officially award the GECKO Stamp of Attestation. GECKO are the first in the market to offer this digital asset compliance service and are delighted with the level of engagement and collaboration provided by the Epoch management team. We are not aware of any other digital asset investment managers having created a comparable investment and governance structure, and Epoch Partners sets a new standard that should be highly appreciated by investors."

The GECKO Stamp of Attestation is awarded to digital asset related projects that meet GECKO Governance standards of compliance. Epoch Partners' solution accounts for all published crypto rules from global jurisdictions and also incorporates the "best practice" governance framework from the independent industry non-profit ICO Governance Foundation .

Epoch Partners

Epoch Partners is a global investment management firm established by a team of experts driven to provide the best digital asset investment management services. Epoch Partners combines the rigorous processes and uncompromising standards of major elite financial institutions with the innovation, flexibility and responsiveness of a boutique firm carefully managed by its partners.

Epoch believes there is a once in a lifetime, highly asymmetrical investment opportunity in digital (cryptographic) assets and provides a range of specialised fund management solutions and services. Our Investment Committee members have collectively conducted due diligence on over 1,000 different hedge funds, CTAs and hedge fund managers and have invested many billions of dollars throughout a diverse range of market cycles. We have been investing in hedge funds since 1982 and digital assets since 2010 and have deep industry connections and expertise.



Epoch Partners embraces regulation, robust governance and compliance as competitive advantages and have engaged carefully selected financial institutions to provide independent administration, audit and custody of investor assets.

Epoch Partners registered the world's first retail public offering of a cryptocurrency and digital assets related fund in Japan in 2018.

www.epoch.partners

GECKO Governance

GECKO Governance provides a suite of Advisory, Consulting and Technology services to the crypto and asset management industries.

The company was founded in 2014 and built the first RegTech solution globally to integrate with Blockchain.

The team has over 100+ years combined financial & crypto compliance experience and are based at 3 global offices - New York, Ireland (HQ) and Sydney, Australia.

Our Advisory and Consulting business provides clients with definitive compliance solutions for their crypto and fund projects on a global basis.