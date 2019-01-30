Queensland is in line for its first community-scale battery - to be installed on Townsville's outskirts - because of the high number of rooftop solar systems and close proximity of electricity infrastructure. The energy storage system should be operating by the end of the year.From pv magazine Australia. A Tesla battery with a 4 MW capacity will be built at Bohle Plains on the northern outskirts of the Queensland city of Townsville this year, to provide back-up power to the community. The battery will store excess solar being fed into the grid during the day in what the Queensland government ...

