Dental Curing Light Market Report, 2018 to 2023 - Insights on Production, Consumption, Revenue (Million USD), Market Size & Share And Growth Rate: Radiant Insights, Inc

Global dental curing light market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A dental curing light is a dental apparatus, which is used for polymerization of light cure resin-based composites. It is exclusively used on dental materials that are curable by light. LEDs and halogen are the major dental curing lights used by specialist and in dental practices. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of dental curing light market are rising demand from dentists, growing use of enhanced technology, and increasing awareness among consumers regarding new technology like dental curing light and its benefits. However, high consumption of power may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Dental curing light market is segmented based on type, end-user, and region.

Halogen curing lights, ultraviolet curing lights, LED curing lights, plasma arc curing (PAC) lights, and other types could be explored in dental curing light in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on end-users like dental clinic, institutions, hospital, and others could be explored in the forecast period. Dental curing light market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally North America may account for the substantial market share of dental curing light and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of developed infrastructure and key manufacturers and rising use of enhanced technology. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of dental curing light in this region. Europe and the Asia Pacific dental curing light market are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of dental curing light in this region.

The key players of dental curing light market are Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument, 3M ESPE, Flight Dental Systems, APOZA Enterprise, DMC Equipamentos Dental, BG LIGHT, DentLight, Motion Dental Equipment Corporation, DENTAMERICA, Rolence, DenMat Holdings, Electro Medical Systems, and Ultradent Products. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

The Global Market for dental curing light to 2023 offers detailed coverage of dental curing light industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading dental curing light producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the dental curing light.

