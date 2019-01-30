Osseointegration Implants Market Size Worth $9.3 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global osseointegration implants market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Growing number of joint replacement surgeries among geriatric population, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and advancement in healthcare facilities are anticipated to drive the osseointegration implants market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, dental implants are projected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of nearly 9.0% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to large number of patients along with increasing number of dental surgeries, especially in U.S. and Europe

Asian countries are estimated to witness the highest growth in this market due to increase in penetration of market players, rising disposable income, expanding geriatric population, and surge in road traffic accidents

Some of the key companies in the market are Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith and Nephew Plc., Straumann AG Group, Integrum SE, and ConMed Corporation.

Key players have been using different strategies such as new product launch, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their foothold in this market. For instance, in April 2018, Integrum SE introduced a revolutionary OPRA implant system. According to the company, the product will be initially available only in London and would be distributed through London International Patient Services (LIPS), a U.K.-based healthcare treatment organization for international patients seeking treatment.

The osseointegration implants market in developed economies, such as U.S., Germany, France, and Australia, is comparatively mature owing to presence of key market players in these countries and high demand for such products.

On the other hand, emerging countries in Asia and Latin America currently have a moderate adoption rate of these products, presenting lucrative growth opportunities in future. Economic growth and rising disposable income in these countries are anticipated to propel market growth. Manufacturing companies have been investing in these rapidly developing markets, provided pricing and distribution activities are undertaken efficiently.

Grand View Research has segmented the global osseointegration implants market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Osseointegration Implants Product Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2026) Dental Implants Knee Implants Hip Implants Spinal Implants

Osseointegration Implants End-use Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2026) Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Centers Dental Clinics

Osseointegration Implants Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2014 - 2026) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



