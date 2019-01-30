Refined Petroleum Product Market to Witness Swift Growth Owing to Extensive Demand & Rise in Industrialization by 2021: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global refined petroleum product market is expected to grow at a staggering CAGR in the forecast period. The global demand for refined petroleum products is expected to remain critical in the U.S. and the other industrialized countries. Rising levels of oil consumption augments the potential for economic and national security concerns. The driving factors for refined petroleum products market include demand for petroleum and oil products by developing countries and increase in oil exports. Apart, rise in use of diesel and petrol for automotive and industrial purpose is likely to result in a significant market share. In addition, the market influencers such as low oil price in the medium and short term in several countries leads to balance of supply and demand for oil and related products in the long term. The global economic growth has bolstered since 2017 due to the effects of Brexit policy. Product segmentation for refined petroleum product market comprises petroleum oil, bituminous mineral oil, liquefied butanes, liquefied propane, paraffin wax, petroleum jelly, calcined petroleum cake, petroleum bitumen, and mineral waxes. Application segment for refined petroleum product market includes chemicals and fuel.

Geographical segmentation for refined petroleum product market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America, South America and Middle East and African regions hold a prominent position in the global market due to presence of salt layers, geopolitical factors and an unprecedented opportunity for market growth. Climatic features and availability of alternative fuel sources and oil & energy trends are influential in these regions. Asia-Pacific regions have displayed substantial market growth due to extensive demand and rise in industrial units. The growth scenario is expected to remain robust and the regions are accounting for a remarkable share in terms of global demand for oil. The key players in the refined petroleum product market include Essar, Total, Shell, JX, Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group, Shanxi Yanchang Petroleum, TonenGeneral Group, Chambroad Petrochemical, Idemitsu, Singapore Petroleum Company, WEPEC and Chem China.This publication enables readers the critical perspectives to be able to evaluate the world market for refined petroleum products. The publication provides the market size, growth and forecasts at the global level as well as for the following countries:

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bosnia Herzegovina, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cyprus, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States

The market data covers the years 2010-2021. The major questions answered in this comprehensive publication include:



What is the global market size for refined petroleum products?

What is the refined petroleum product market size in different countries around the world?

Are the markets growing or decreasing?

How are the markets divided into different kinds of products?

How are different product groups developing?

How are the markets forecast to develop in the future?



The market information includes the total market size for refined petroleum products as well as the market size and trends for the following kinds of products:



Petroleum oils and bituminous mineral oils

Liquefied butanes

Liquefied propane

Liquefied butylene, butadiene, ethylene and propylene

Other liquefied petroleum gases and gaseous hydrocarbons

Other petroleum gases and gaseous hydrocarbons

Paraffin wax

Petroleum jelly

Other mineral waxes

Calcined petroleum coke

Not calcined petroleum coke

Petroleum bitumen

Other residues of petroleum oils

