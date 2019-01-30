Global Home Security Systems Market to Reach $458.6 Billion by 2019-2025

PUNE, India, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports adds Global Home Security Systems Market by Component, System Type, Product Offering, Home Type, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy Report to its online database. The analysis model indicates that the aggregated revenue of global home security systems market during 2019-2025 is expected to reach $458.6 billion owing to a growing adoption of various types of traditional and smart security devices in global households.

Highlighted with 73 tables and 71 figures, this 166-page report "Global Home Security Systems Market by Component, System Type, Product Offering, Home Type, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide home security systems market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Key Players:

- ABB Ltd.

- ADT

- Allegion

- Assa Abloy

- Comcast

- Control4

- Front Point

- Godrej & Boyce

- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Johnson Controls Inc

- Legrand

- Nortek Security & Control

- Robert Bosch GmbH

- Schneider Electric SE

- Secom

- Stanley Convergent Security Solutions

- United Technologies

- Vivint

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

- Market Structure

- Growth Drivers

- Restraints and Challenges

- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

- Porter's Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global home security systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, System Type, Product Offering, Home Type, and Region.



Based on component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

- Hardware

- Software

- Service

On basis of system type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

- Professionally Installed & Monitored Systems

- Self-Installed & Professionally Monitored Systems

- Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Systems

On basis of product offering, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

- Fire Detection Systems

- Video Surveillance Systems

- Access Control Systems

- Intruder Alarms

- Other Systems



On basis of home type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

- Independent Homes

- Apartments and Condominiums



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

- APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt)



For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by System Type, Product Offering, and Home Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

4 Segmentation of Global Market by System Type

5 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Offering

6 Segmentation of Global Market by Home Type

7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

Another Related Research Report GlobalDIY Home Security Systems Market by Component, Product Offering, Sales Channel, and Region 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy analysis model indicates that the aggregated revenue of global DIY home security systems market during 2019-2025 is expected to reach $42.3 billion owing to a growing adoption of various types of Do-It-Yourself security devices in global households.

Key Players: Abode Systems, Inc., Frontpoint Security Solutions, GetSafe, Icontrol Networks, Inc., iSmart Alarm, Inc., LifeShield LLC, Nest Labs, Protect America, Inc., SAMSUNG SmartThings, SImpliSafe, Inc.

