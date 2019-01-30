NetCents Technology Completes Direct PAX Global Technology, LTD. Terminal Integration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

NetCents Technology Inc. ("NetCents" or the "Company") (CSE: NC) (Frankfurt: 26N), is pleased to announce that the direct integration into the PAX Global Technology, LTD. (PAX) A920 Smart Terminal has been completed.

PAX has been serving the global retail marketplace for over 17 years, has distribution in over 100 countries shipping over 26 million terminals worldwide and is one of the fastest-growing POS terminal providers in the world.

"We're pleased to be integrated with one of the top POS terminal providers enabling merchants in the card present space to easily accept cryptocurrency as a payment method," stated Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents Technology.

This integration enables merchants using the PAX terminal, to easily accept cryptocurrency payments at the point of sale. Merchants simply add the NetCents cryptocurrency merchant payment gateway from the PAX online marketplace to begin accepting cryptocurrency payments.

Over the last several months, the Company has signed 18 agreements that include; Enterprise White Label, Independent Sales Organisations (ISO) Reseller, Referral, and Technology agreements. Through these agreements, the Company has a de facto sales force consisting of 100's of sales agents actively promoting and selling the NetCents solution to 100's of ISO's and hundreds of thousands of merchants in these networks.

"We continue to move alternative payment solutions mainstream through the development of the necessary payment settlement infrastructures. This allows terminal providers such as PAX to integrate the NetCents solution into their platform and accept crypto-payments as easily and securely as they do credit card or cash," said Moore. He further added, "By eliminating the volatility of cryptocurrencies for merchants, NetCents has introduced a simple, safe, cost effective alternative payment solution into the estimated $30 - $40 trillion annual global payment market place(1)."

About PAX

PAX Technology is an innovative global provider of electronic payment solutions, offering world-class, cost-effective and superior quality products. Building on its service excellence and proven leadership position, PAX is one of the fastest growing payment industry suppliers with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, excellent R&D capabilities and a worldwide network of sales and channel partners. PAX is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange as PAX Global Technology Ltd.

http://www.pax.us

About NetCents

NetCents is a next-generation online payment processing platform, offering consumers and merchants online services for managing electronic payments. The Company is focused on capturing the migration from cash to digital currency by utilizing innovative Blockchain Technology to provide payment solutions that are simple to use, secure and worry free. NetCents works with its financial partners, mobile operators, exchanges, etc., to streamline the user experience of transacting online. NetCents Technology is integrated into the Automated Clearing House ("ACH") and is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC, which ensures our consumer's security and privacy.

