Ananda Developments Plc - Directorate Update

30 January 2019

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Directorate Update

The directors of Ananda Developments Plc (NEX:ANA) are pleased to announce that Dr Inbar Maymon Pomeranchik will assume the Board role of Executive Director, effective immediately.

Dr Pomeranchik holds a PhD in plant sciences molecular biology from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a multi-disciplinary post-doctorate from the Weizmann Institute, combining drug biochemistry with plant science. Inbar has hands-on experience in all aspects of the Biotech industry obtained through 15 years of molecular and genetic research and development: from academic research to commercial project lead, from small start-ups to large corporations. More recently, Dr Pomeranchik founded Biodiligence Limited, a private company, which provides consultancy services in the field of biotechnology and agricultural technology within the Medicinal Cannabis space for venture capitalists, private equity investors and family offices. Inbar is at the forefront of the scientific thinking regarding medical cannabis and is a well-respected figure in the global cannabis eco-system. She is regular speaker at cannabis conferences around the world.

Contemporaneously, Charles Morgan will assume the role of Chairman and Melissa Sturgess the role of Chief Executive Officer. John Treacy remains as Independent Non-executive Director.

Melissa Sturgess, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Inbar to the executive team. Her skills and networks are invaluable as Ananda assesses investment opportunities across the medicinal cannabis sector around the world. The Company is very fortunate to have an individual of this calibre on its executive team."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notes to editors

About Ananda Developments PLC

Ananda Developments has been established as a company to invest in the developing market for medical or therapeutic Cannabis derivatives, or related products, including but not limited to nutraceuticals, dietary supplements and cosmetic products which contain Cannabis or hemp derived cannabinoids. The Directors believe that this market is growing due to an increasing number of states in the USA, as well as other countries around the world, changing their laws to allow for products containing constituents of Medical Cannabis to be developed, approved and sold.

A copy of the Company's Admission Document is available at www.anandadevelopments.com and at www.nexexchange.com.

Ananda's investment strategy is to invest in companies, projects or products that are either progressing medical or therapeutic Cannabis research and development, or are developing or have already developed, products that contain Cannabis derived cannabinoids and require funding to progress work plans or commercialise products.