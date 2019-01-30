Chinese PV manufacturer Hanergy Thin Film Power Group today announced it has achieved 24.23% cell efficiency using its silicon heterojunction technology. The efficiency has been confirmed by Japan's Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories.Hanergy has achieved 24.32% efficiency on a full size (156 x 156 mm) PV cell incorporating heterojunction technology. The record improves on Hanergy's previous efficiency record of 23.7%, which was confirmed in August by the China Photovoltaic Society as the highest conversion efficiency recorded in China. The record also edges out JinkoSolar, ...

