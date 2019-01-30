Worldwide, "Suntrol" has around 27,500 registered users. The Germany-based start up will further develop the insolvent PV manufacturer's portal from March onwards.Solytic will take over and continue to operate the "Suntrol" portal of the insolvent Solarworld Industries GmbH, starting from March 8. Worldwide, 27,500 users are registered on the PV solutions monitoring platform, according to the Berlin-based start up. It added that the monitoring of the registered PV systems will be kept free of charge; and that new features are expected to be developed. The portal is already in the hands of Solytic, ...

