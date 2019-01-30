Epilepsy - Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

United States account for highest prevalent cases of Epilepsy with 3,588,984 prevalent cases in 2017 followed by Germany among 7MM

According to DelveInsight, the prevalent cases of Epilepsy was 6,980,430 in 2017 in 7 MM and, is expected to increase during the study period i.e., 2017-2028. There are approximately 30-40 treatment medications in market for Epilepsy, out of which more than 50% have gone off patent. The Epilepsy Therapeutics market has seen a total sales of 2.9 billion in 7MM in 2017.

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has introduced Epilepsy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report into its portfolio as its latest offering.

Key topics covered

The report provides the in-depth analysis of the disease overview and diagnostic trends. It covers historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for 7 The report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs, Phase III and late Phase II pipeline drugs. The key cross competition which evaluates the drugs on several parameters will provide additional insights. It will provide detailed insights about the historic, current and forecasted trends of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market. The insights related to unmet needs, drivers-barriers and demand of better technology are also provided in this report

"Epilepsy market is expected to grow during the forecasted period of 2019-2028 owing to the launch of approximately 9 drugs (presently in Phase III)."

The current market for Epilepsy is dominated by use of several Antiepileptic Drugs (AEDs) which can be broadly classified as per their mechanism of action. These are GABA Enhancers/ Inhibitors, Ca Channel Blockers, Na Channel Blockers, medication inhibiting both Ca and Na Channel Blockers, AMPA Receptor Blockade, the new AEDs falling under the category of Synaptic vesicle protein 2a (SV2a) vesicle inhibition, the plant based approved cannabidiol, Epidiolex, which is the only approved therapy in this category.

There are a plethora of marketed drugs in the market. Some of them have been listed below:

Trokendi XR Oxtellar XR Sabril Epidiolex Fycompa

And many others

Some of the companies that are covered in the report are:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Lundbeck Greenwich Biosciences Eisai Pfizer

And many others

Table of contents

1. Key Insights

2. Epilepsy Market Overview at a Glance

3. Disease Background and Overview: Epilepsy

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Epilepsy

5.1. United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan

6. Treatment

7. Treatment Algorithm on Epilepsy

8. United States Guideline on Epilepsy

9. European Guideline on Epilepsy

10. Unmet Needs

11. Marketed Drugs

11.1. Trokendi XR: Supernus Pharmaceuticals

11.2. Oxtellar XR: Supernus Pharmaceuticals

11.3. Sabril: Lundbeck

11.4. Epidiolex: Greenwich Biosciences

11.5. Fycompa: Eisai

11.6. Vimpat: UCB

11.7. Lyrica: Pfizer

11.8. Banzel: Eisai

11.9. Briviact: UCB Pharma

11.10. Keppra: UCB

11.11. Keppra XR (levetiracetam XR): UCB

11.12. Topamax: Janssen

11.13. Lamictal: GlaxoSmithKline

11.14. Neurontin: Pfizer

11.15. Zonegran: Eisai

11.16. Trileptal: Novartis

11.17. Zebinix (Aptiom): Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma/Eisai

12. Emerging Drugs

13. Key Cross Competition (Late-Stage Emerging Drugs)

14. Key Cross Competition (Mid-Stage Emerging Drugs)

14.1. Cenobamate: SK Biopharmaceuticals

14.2. USL261: UCB

14.3. NRL-1: Neurelis

14.4. Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

14.5. SAGE-547: Sage Therapeutics

14.6. Fintepla: Zogenix

14.7. AQST-203: Aquestive Therapeutics

14.8. Cannabidiol: INSYS Therapeutics

14.9. Padsevonil: UCB

14.10. Staccato alprazolam: Engage Therapeutics

14.11. ZYN002: Zynerba Pharma

14.12. GWP42006: GW Pharmaceuticals

14.13. CX-8998: Cavion

15. Epilepsy: 7 Major Market Analysis

16. The United States Market Outlook

17. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

18. Japan: Market Outlook

19. Market Drivers

20. Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. Report Methodology

23. DelveInsight Capabilities

24. Disclaimer

