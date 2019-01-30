Epilepsy - Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
United States account for highest prevalent cases of Epilepsy with 3,588,984 prevalent cases in 2017 followed by Germany among 7MM
- According to DelveInsight, the prevalent cases of Epilepsy was 6,980,430 in 2017 in 7 MM and, is expected to increase during the study period i.e., 2017-2028.
- There are approximately 30-40 treatment medications in market for Epilepsy, out of which more than 50% have gone off patent.
- The Epilepsy Therapeutics market has seen a total sales of 2.9 billion in 7MM in 2017.
(Albany, US) DelveInsight has introduced Epilepsy - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report into its portfolio as its latest offering.
Key topics covered
- The report provides the in-depth analysis of the disease overview and diagnostic trends.
- It covers historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for 7
- The report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs, Phase III and late Phase II pipeline drugs. The key cross competition which evaluates the drugs on several parameters will provide additional insights.
- It will provide detailed insights about the historic, current and forecasted trends of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market.
- The insights related to unmet needs, drivers-barriers and demand of better technology are also provided in this report
"Epilepsy market is expected to grow during the forecasted period of 2019-2028 owing to the launch of approximately 9 drugs (presently in Phase III)."
The current market for Epilepsy is dominated by use of several Antiepileptic Drugs (AEDs) which can be broadly classified as per their mechanism of action. These are GABA Enhancers/ Inhibitors, Ca Channel Blockers, Na Channel Blockers, medication inhibiting both Ca and Na Channel Blockers, AMPA Receptor Blockade, the new AEDs falling under the category of Synaptic vesicle protein 2a (SV2a) vesicle inhibition, the plant based approved cannabidiol, Epidiolex, which is the only approved therapy in this category.
There are a plethora of marketed drugs in the market. Some of them have been listed below:
- Trokendi XR
- Oxtellar XR
- Sabril
- Epidiolex
- Fycompa
And many others
Some of the companies that are covered in the report are:
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals
- Lundbeck
- Greenwich Biosciences
- Eisai
- Pfizer
And many others
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Epilepsy Market Overview at a Glance
3. Disease Background and Overview: Epilepsy
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Epilepsy
5.1. United States
5.2. EU5 Countries
5.3. Germany
5.4. France
5.5. Italy
5.6. Spain
5.7. United Kingdom
5.8. Japan
6. Treatment
7. Treatment Algorithm on Epilepsy
8. United States Guideline on Epilepsy
9. European Guideline on Epilepsy
10. Unmet Needs
11. Marketed Drugs
11.1. Trokendi XR: Supernus Pharmaceuticals
11.2. Oxtellar XR: Supernus Pharmaceuticals
11.3. Sabril: Lundbeck
11.4. Epidiolex: Greenwich Biosciences
11.5. Fycompa: Eisai
11.6. Vimpat: UCB
11.7. Lyrica: Pfizer
11.8. Banzel: Eisai
11.9. Briviact: UCB Pharma
11.10. Keppra: UCB
11.11. Keppra XR (levetiracetam XR): UCB
11.12. Topamax: Janssen
11.13. Lamictal: GlaxoSmithKline
11.14. Neurontin: Pfizer
11.15. Zonegran: Eisai
11.16. Trileptal: Novartis
11.17. Zebinix (Aptiom): Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma/Eisai
12. Emerging Drugs
13. Key Cross Competition (Late-Stage Emerging Drugs)
14. Key Cross Competition (Mid-Stage Emerging Drugs)
14.1. Cenobamate: SK Biopharmaceuticals
14.2. USL261: UCB
14.3. NRL-1: Neurelis
14.4. Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals
14.5. SAGE-547: Sage Therapeutics
14.6. Fintepla: Zogenix
14.7. AQST-203: Aquestive Therapeutics
14.8. Cannabidiol: INSYS Therapeutics
14.9. Padsevonil: UCB
14.10. Staccato alprazolam: Engage Therapeutics
14.11. ZYN002: Zynerba Pharma
14.12. GWP42006: GW Pharmaceuticals
14.13. CX-8998: Cavion
15. Epilepsy: 7 Major Market Analysis
16. The United States Market Outlook
17. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
18. Japan: Market Outlook
19. Market Drivers
20. Market Barriers
21. Appendix
22. Report Methodology
23. DelveInsight Capabilities
24. Disclaimer
