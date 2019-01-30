Riot Blockchain, Inc.: Riot Blockchain Announces $3 Million Bridge Financing

CASTLE ROCK, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (the 'Company') announces that it has elected to secure $3 million in bridge financing with a syndicate of lenders. The bridge financing was obtained as the Company waits for further comment and effectiveness on the Company's registration statement, which was delayed due to the government shutdown.

Riot's 8,000 cryptocurrency mining operation continues to be fully deployed. As previously disclosed, the Company had successfully amended its mining lease agreement that reduces steady state costs by approximately 24%. The Company continues to progress with RiotX, its planned cryptocurrency exchange, with an eye towards being operational in 24 states in the short term as management continues to work towards the goal of having RiotX serving all 50 U.S. states.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. Its primary operations consist of cryptocurrency mining, targeted development of exchange and mining pool platforms, along with other investments within the sector. For more information, visit: http://www.RiotBlockchain.com/.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 17, 2018, as amended on Form 10-K/A on April 30, 2018 and June 29, 2018, and in periodic and current reports we file with the SEC. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Safe Harbor

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic and current filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

