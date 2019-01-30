Dental Chair Market to Reach $2.17 Bn, Globally, by 2023 at 5.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Advancements in infrastructure for dental set-ups, rise in focus on dental aesthetics, and R&D activities to provide optimum comfort to patients during such procedures drive the growth of the global dental chair market

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Dental Chair Market by Type (Ceiling Mounted Design, Mobile Independent Design, and Dental Chair Mounted Design), Product (Non-powered Dental Chairs and Powered Dental Chairs), Component (Chair, Dental Cuspidor, Dental Chair Handpiece, and Others), Application (Examination, Surgery, Orthodontic Applications, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Research & Academic Institutes) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report offers extensive analyses of the industry dynamics, key market segments, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global dental chair market is expected to garner $2.17 billion by 2023 from $1.61 billion in 2017, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023.

Infrastructural developments in dental set-ups, increasing inclination toward dental aesthetics, and R&D activities to provide improve comfort of patients during procedures drive the growth of the global dental chair market. However, high costs of advanced dental chairs and poor dental insurance reimbursement scenario hamper the market growth. Contrarily, large population base in emerging economies and surge in healthcare spending would create new opportunities to the market in future.

Ceiling-mounted design segment to remain dominant throughout forecast period

Ceiling-mounted design segment held the major share in 2017, contributing more than half of the total market revenue and is expected to retain its lead through 2023. This is attributed to the ergonomic positioning and design of such chairs, which make it ideal for dentists and assistants. However, dental chair-mounted design segment would register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023, owing to the improved accessibility of all components on the chair for enhanced convenience. The report also analyzes the mobile-independent design segment.

Powered dental chairs segment to be lucrative through 2023

Powered dental chairs segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and is projected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would grow at the fastest CAGR 5.9% from 2017 to 2023, owing to various benefits offered by them such as ability to be operated during power outage and a host of features for convenience. The report also analyzes the non-powered dental chairs segment.

Chair segment to lead in terms of revenue through 2023

The chair segment contributed nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to retain its lead through 2023. This is attributed to the surge in the number of dental disorders and rapid pace of technological advancements to improve comfort and convenience during dental procedures. However, dental chair handpiece segment would register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023, owing to improved convenience offered to dentist while performing intricate dental surgeries. The research also offers insights on dental cuspidor and other components.

Examination segment to remain dominant from 2018 to 2023

The examination segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017. This segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period owing to increase in awareness regarding oral hygiene. However, the surgery segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2017 to 2023, owing to increased inclination toward beautification of teeth to enhance the appearance. The report also analyzes orthodontics and other applications.

Dental clinics segment to retain its lion's share throughout forecast period

Dental clinics segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant surge in the number of patients with dental caries and increase in awareness about oral hygiene through government campaigns. However, research & development institutes segment would register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023, owing to increase in R&D activities to develop innovative & comfortable chairs. The research also analyzes the hospitals segment.

Asia-Pacific to grow fastest through 2023

Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period due to the large population base, increase in healthcare spending, and rise in demand for dental chairs in dental clinics. However, North America contributed nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017, owing to the availability of advanced healthcare and medical infrastructure and rise in inclination toward cosmetic dental treatments for beautification of teeth in the region.

Leading market players

The key market players analyzed in the report include Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Craftsmaster Contour Equipment Inc., Midmark, Sirona, XO CARE A/S, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., PLANMECA OY, and Straumann.

