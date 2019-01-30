Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Enters Global Market with the Launch of SmartMax(R) Energy Gateway

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR, FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, today announces its reach into the global marketplace with the launch of its IoT technology for commercial, multi-residential and hospitality real estate markets worldwide.

Kontrol's new SmartMax® Energy Gateway

SmartMax® is an intelligent energy technology that connects with and speaks to building automation systems and HVAC equipment, and immediately exports data to Kontrol's cloud-based energy management software platform. The new technology is an expansion of Kontrol's core innovation, which integrates smart energy devices, software and retrofits to help organizations reduce energy costs, increase net operating income, and increase property valuation.

SmartMax® capabilities include:

Fast installation (typically 1 hour or less)

Immediate access to energy data

Secure export to Kontrol's energy management system in the cloud

Interoperability across building automation systems and HVAC equipment

Immediate visibility into energy demand and consumption

"SmartMax is the third IoT product in our technology portfolio and is an evolution of our original DiMax technology currently operating in more than 200 buildings across North America," says Forbes Silverthorne, VP Building Performance at Kontrol Energy. "Through SmartMax we are vastly extending our reach to provide a one-click technology that brings the benefits of data and analytics to building owners, asset managers and property managers on a global scale."

How Kontrol's proprietary technology integrates

Kontrol's IoT technology can be rapidly deployed within any building. Through propriety technology Kontrol can gather data related to heating, cooling and electricity and send that data into Kontrol's cloud architecture where the data is analyzed in real-time. Through comparison and analysis to over 15 Billion data points spanning more than 200 buildings, Kontrol can quickly identify inefficiencies, savings and mission critical risk. With an ongoing cycle of review, analysis and adjustment building owners and managers can optimize their energy demand, energy consumption and generate significant savings while having instant visibility to building performance. Automated alerts and notifications allow for the potential to address problems more quickly and efficiently. The entire process is enhanced through machine learning over time.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR, FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy was recently announced as the 7th fastest growing Startup in Canada by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.comand by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com









