In accordance with Nasdaq Copenhagen's "Rules for issuers of bonds," Nasdaq, Inc. is providing the following financial calendar for 2019. Nasdaq expects to publish financial statement releases on the following dates: -- January 30, 2019 (Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2019); -- April 24, 2019 (Results for the First Quarter of 2019); -- July 24, 2019 (Results for the Second Quarter of 2019); and -- October 23, 2019 (Results for the Third Quarter of 2019). In addition, Nasdaq expects to hold its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders on April 23, 2019.