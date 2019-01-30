Cannabis Companies Seeing Huge Opportunity in New Wave of CBD Processing and Production

PALM BEACH, Florida, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

High Grade Hemp Based CBD products has quickly become the latest must have products when it comes to the cannabis and legal marijuana industry. But one must caution as a recent analysis of laboratory tests of CBD products made by Colorado firms shows there are a wide variation in potency and product purity, while some companies in operation many not have the resources to establish the manufacturing systems needed to meet FDA guidelines and rules. That being said, there still is a growing number of cannabis companies throughout the legal marijuana industry that have realized there is a massive potential with producing CBD and CBD infused products. Active companies in the cannabis industry includes: CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF), PotNetwork Holdings, Inc (OTC:POTN), Wayland Group Corp. (CSE:WAYL) (OTC:WLDCF), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI) (OTC:OGRMF), Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX-V:EMH) (OTC:EMHTF).

Most companies processing and producing CBD want to get the CBD level as high as you can right before harvest but you have to be careful because that THC is also going to creep up. Reason being could be the recent passing of the Farm Bill in the U.S. This bill has effectively made it legal to produce and cultivate hemp which can be used to produce CBD in high quantities.

CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE:CROP) (OTCPK:CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today it has made two strategic hires to head up its genetics lab and ready the company for its 2019 CBD production season as well as develop high grade CBG and CBN genetics for its farms. Patrick McLoughlin is the director of the newly-created Division of Micropropagation and Genetics at CROP Corp. and Zachary Lindskoog is the production manager.

McLoughlin graduated with a B.Sc. in Plant Breeding and Genetics from Cornell University in 2016, and obtained his M.Sc. in Horticulture from Mississippi State University in 2018. He has previously worked on breeding projects breeding resistance to downy mildew in impatiens walleriana (popularly known as Busy Lizzie), as well as studied plant-pathogen interactions between New Guinea impatiens and charcoal rot (Macrophomina phaseolina). All of his academic pursuits, in recent years, have incorporated tissue culture to grow plants and pathogens in-vitro for production and further study.

In addition to academic credentials, McLoughlin worked as an intern at a breeding company specializing in hops (Humulus spp.), which is in the same family as cannabis (Cannabaceae) and knowledge in this developed industry will help bolster CROP Corp's genetics program. Lindskoog studied at the College of Agriculture and Life Science at Cornell University. He has a B.Sc. in plant breeding and genetics with cum laude honors. He was the lab production manager for a local tissue culture operation during his undergraduate studies.

Upon matriculation, Lindskoog became lab manager at the then newly-created Cornell Plant Transformation Facility which he was responsible for creating. He quickly shepherded it on the path to financial self sufficiency. He has six years of experience with in vitro protocol development with numerous crops.

In addition to the comprehensive micropropagation laboratory experience, Lindskoog also brings years of in the field breeding experience to the division, which includes controlled pollinations, organoleptic trait scoring, molecular markers, inbred lines, and other modern breeding techniques.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "These are key hires at CROP's 49% owned CBD farm where advanced propagation techniques will bring costs down significantly for the 500,000-pound per year supply agreement and the estimated 3,000,000 lbs of 2019 production, as well as benefit our expansion plans overall." Read this full announcement and more news for CROP Infrastructure at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-crop/



PotNetwork Holdings, Inc (OTCPK:POTN) this week announced that it is presenting its popular line of Diamond CBD oils, edibles and creams to several large pharmacy chains. Recently passed federal legislation that legalizes industrial hemp production in the United States has generated increased mainstream acceptance of CBD-based products and drawn interest from retailers looking to capitalize on the public's desire for products that reduce stress and anxiety.

"Our array of CBD products already play an active role in the wellness routine of thousands of Americans," said Kevin Hagen, CEO of Diamond CBD parent company PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. "That's why we are happy to present the benefits of CBD and our popular oils, edibles and beauty products to several large pharmacy chains in the days ahead."

Wayland Group Corp. (CSE:WAYL) (OTCPK:WLDCF) recently announced that ICC International Cannabis Corp. ("ICC" or "International Cannabis" or the "Company") was pleased to announce that further to the signed Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Wayland Group Corp. ("Wayland"), the companies will begin integration of its extraction and distillation processes, in addition to finished dose manufacturing of CBD products for the European market.

Wayland's 125,000 kg supply of CBD flowers for extraction will be processed in International Cannabis' Polannabis operations and finished into distillate. Leveraging Wayland's patented Vesisorb formulations, Cosmos Holdings will then manufacture finished dose CBD products, including oral tablets in its EU-GMP certified facilities in Greece. Wayland's patented Vesisorb formulations have been demonstrated to increase absorption of fat-soluble drugs by up to seven times, compared to those without.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V: OGI.V) (OTCQX: OGRMF), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading licensed producer of cannabis is pleased to announce it has signed a multi-year extraction contract with Valens GroWorks Corp., a provider of cannabis products and services focused on proprietary extraction methodologies, distillation, cannabinoid isolation and purification, as well as associated quality testing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Valens will extract cannabis flowers and trim from Organigram's Moncton operation as well as hemp to produce extract concentrate. In turn, the concentrate will be used by Organigram to produce oils and, eventually, derivative edible and vaporizable cannabis products. The legalization of cannabis edibles and other derivative based products in Canada is expected later this year.

"Looking ahead to another year of unprecedented firsts in the national and global cannabis industries, our growth strategy is aggressive," says Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. "A key element of that success is partnerships with companies like Valens who can offer the capacity, quality and expertise to help ensure we deliver on our ongoing commitment to meeting the increasing demand of the global medical and adult recreational cannabis markets."

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSX-V:EMH.V) (OTCQX:EMHTF) recently announced that its joint venture partner, San Diego-based Emerald Health Bioceuticals ("EHB"), has launched its award-winning Endo products in Whole Foods Markets across the United States, highlighting the unique positioning and opportunity for this product line when it is launched in Canada in 2019. The joint venture, called Emerald Health Naturals ("EHN"), secured Canadian distribution rights for this product line that was developed to support the body's endocannabinoid system (ECS), but which does not contain cannabis. Canadian retailers have not been announced.

In December 2018, EHT received natural product numbers (NPNs) from Health Canada to sell Endo in Canada. EHN is owned 51% by Emerald and 49% by EHB.

The newest IPO, Slang Worldwide (CSE:SLNG) was eligible to start trading on the Canadian CSE exchange under the symbol (CSE:SLNG). Slang is a leading cannabis-focused consumer packaged goods company. Slang Worldwide is focused on acquiring and developing market-proven regional brands, as well as creating new brands to meet the needs of cannabis consumers worldwide.

