Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market to Reach US $505.5 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large-Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and Business Jet), by Platform Type (B737, B777, B787, B737Max, B777x, A320 Family, A330/A340, A350XWB, A380, A320neo Family, A330neo, E 175, A220, and Others), by Material Type (Metal Pressure Bulkhead and Composite Pressure Bulkhead), by Shape Type (Flat Pressure Bulkhead and Curved Pressure Bulkhead), by Manufacturing Process Type (Sheet Stamping, Resin Infusion Process, and Prepreg Layup), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aerospace pressure bulkheads market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 20224. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Pressure BulkheadsMarket in the Global Aerospace Industry: Highlights

Pressure bulkhead is an essential component of an aircraft that covers the front and rear end of a fuselage. It maintains the pressure required for the cabin of an aircraft; hence, it is considered very important for the safety of passengers and crew members. Front pressure bulkhead is located near the nose landing gear and maintains front cabin pressure, whereas rear pressure bulkhead seals the pressurized passenger compartment.

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace pressure bulkheadsmarket is estimated to grow at an above industry growth rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 505.5 million in 2024. The market is served by aircraft OEMs producing bulkheads in-house for some of their programs as well as independent suppliers/tier players producing bulkheads for different OEMs. Major OEMs, such as Airbus and Bombardier, are producing pressure bulkheads, generally front one, of some of their aircraft programs. Also, major tier players including Spirit AeroSystems and RUAG, are also present in the market, primarily producing rear pressure bulkheads. However, tier players also produce front pressure bulkheads for some aircraft programs.

The research's findings suggest that narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period, whereas wide-body aircraft is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period. Increasing commercial aircraft deliveries to support rising passenger and freight traffic, introduction of fuel-efficient next-generation aircraft, and rising commercial aircraft fleet size across regions are the key factors propelling the demand for pressure bulkheads in the segment.

Based on the material type, metal pressure bulkhead is projected to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years. Metal pressure bulkheads, generally aluminum, have an excellent strength-to-weight ratio and are easy to repair as compared to composite ones. Low cost is another key countable factor for its preference over composite bulkheads. However, composite pressure bulkhead is projected to remain the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. Rear pressure bulkheads of aircraft are more often made with composites compared to the forward ones. But recently, composites are also gaining traction in the forward location. Both the major commercial aircraft manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus, have played a crucial role in the development of composite pressure bulkheads targeting further improvements in the safety of aircraft. They are highly corrosion resistant and offer high strength-to-weight ratio, low maintenance requirement, and contain reduced number of parts.

In terms of shape type, flat pressure bulkhead is projected to remain the most dominant segment of the market over the next five years. Pressure bulkhead structure is highly dependent upon the structure of an aircraft. Rear pressure bulkheads are generally curved, whereas front ones are flat; however, Boeing, in its major program B737, has replaced curved pressure bulkhead to flat one in the rear location in order to increase more cabin space and add more seats.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period as the region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of several large- to small-sized aircraft OEMs and tier players. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR over the next five years, propelled by several factors including upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as C919 and MRJ, and an opening of assembly plants in China by Boeing and Airbus

Major pressure bulkhead manufacturers are Airbus Group, Bombardier Inc., Spirit AeroSystems GmbH, RUAG Holding AG, Premium AEROTEC GmbH, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Aernnova Aerospace S.A. Development of lightweight pressure bulkhead, collaboration with OEMs, and formation of long-term contracts are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report has segmented the aerospace pressure bulkheads market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large-Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

Business Jet

Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Platform Type:

B737

B777

B787

B737 Max

B777X

A320 Family

A330 / A340

A350 XWB

A380

A320 neo

A330 neo

E 175

A220 (C Series)

Others

Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Material Type:

Metal Pressure Bulkheads

Composite Pressure Bulkheads

Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Shape Type:

Flat Pressure Bulkheads

Curved Pressure Bulkheads

Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Manufacturing Process Type

Sheet Stamping Process

Resin Infusion Process

Prepreg Layup Process

Aerospace Pressure Bulkheads Market by Region

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

