CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Network with Addition of CPR Oakville and CPR Mississauga

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / The largest mobile repair franchise is pleased to expand its international presence with the addition of two new Canadian locations. The CPR Cell Phone Repair network welcomes the store owner of both sites, Asad Khan, to the team.

To learn more about CPR Oakville and CPR Mississauga-Dixie Park, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/oakville-on/ and https://www.cellphonerepair.com/mississauga-dixie-park-on/.

'In joining the CPR franchise, Asad brings nearly 15 years of repair experience to our growing network,' said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. 'We'd like to welcome him and say how excited we are to watch his two locations succeed.'

Khan's two stores, CPR Oakville and CPR Mississauga-Dixie Park, are both conveniently located in the Greater Toronto Area. CPR Mississauga-Dixie Park can be found in the Dixie Park Mall on South Gateway Road, while CPR Oakville is in the city's Uptown Core off Oak Park Boulevard. Whether customers need repair for a cell phone, tablet, laptop, game console, or other devices, Khan's teams look forward to providing affordable and reliable tech services.

'As an experienced system engineer, I look forward to offering more reliable solutions to those in need of device repair in the Mississauga and Oakville areas,' said store owner, Khan. 'My hardworking teams and I will deliver a high degree of excellence to each person who visits our stores.'

Asad has lived in Mississauga for 20 years and has been in the repair business for nearly 15. After working as a Computer Engineer, and obtaining accreditations as a Microsoft Certified System Engineer, Novell Certified Engineer, and a Compaq System Engineer, Asad accumulated a breadth of knowledge in the technology repair industry. He is also a member of the world's largest technology organization, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. In his free time outside of running his two new CPR stores, Asad enjoys playing soccer and swimming. To learn more about the newest CPR stores in Oakville and Mississauga, visit Asad and his CPR teams at the locations below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Oakville is located at:

216 Oak Park Blvd

Suite 115

Oakville, ON L6H 7S8

Please contact the store at 905-212-7412 or via email: repairs@cpr-oakville.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/oakville-on/.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Mississauga-Dixie Park is located at:

Dixie Park Mall

1550 South Gateway Rd

Unit 5J

Mississauga, ON L4W 5G6

Please contact the store at 905-290-7575 or via email: repairs@cpr-mississauga.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/mississauga-dixie-park-on/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 500 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

877-856-5101

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534004/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Network-with-Addition-of-CPR-Oakville-and-CPR-Mississauga