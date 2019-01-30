sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 30.01.2019

1,185 Euro -0,02
-1,66 %
WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Concordia Maritime: Year-end Report, 1 January-31 December 2018

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Total income
    Q4: SEK 367.8 (193.8) million
    12 months: SEK 1,052.9 (827.5) million
  • EBITDA
    Q4: SEK 77.1 (10.1) million
    12 months: SEK 56.8 (51.3) million
  • Result before tax
    Q4: SEK -19.4 (-42.0) million
    12 months: SEK -181.9 (-660.2) million
  • Result per share after tax
    Q4: SEK -0.41 (-0.88)
    12 months: SEK -3.81 (-13.83)

Events in the fourth quarter

  • Sale of shares in chartered-in Suezmax vessels.
  • Another quarter without any lost time injuries (LTI). This means that the Company has had five consecutive years without any lost time injuries.
  • The Board proposes to the AGM a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share.

Key ratios

  • Total income, SEK million 1,052.9 (827.5)
  • EBITDA, SEK million 56.8 (51.3)
  • EBITDA, USD million 6.5 (6.0)
  • Operating result, SEK million -130.1 (-624.6)
  • Result after financial net, SEK million -181.9 (-186.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million -181.9 (-660.2)
  • Result after tax, SEK million -182.1 (-660.2)
  • Equity ratio, % 38 (41)
  • Return on equity, % -15.6 (-41.7)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 160.1 (335.5)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK -3.81 (-13.83)
  • Equity per share, SEK 22.24 (25.60)
  • Lost-time Injuries 0 (0)

Distribution

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at approx.2.00 p.m. CET on 30 January 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855003
Mob +46-704-855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mob +46-704-855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/year-end-report--1-january-31-december-2018,c2728667

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/2728667/983594.pdf

Year-end report, 1 January'"31 December 2018 (PDF)


