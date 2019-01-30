Concordia Maritime: Year-end Report, 1 January-31 December 2018

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Total income

Q4: SEK 367.8 (193.8) million

12 months: SEK 1,052.9 (827.5) million

Q4: (193.8) million 12 months: (827.5) million EBITDA

Q4: SEK 77.1 (10.1) million

12 months: SEK 56.8 (51.3) million

Q4: (10.1) million 12 months: (51.3) million Result before tax

Q4: SEK -19.4 (-42.0) million

12 months: SEK -181.9 (-660.2) million

Q4: SEK -19.4 (-42.0) million 12 months: SEK -181.9 (-660.2) million Result per share after tax

Q4: SEK -0.41 (-0.88)

12 months: SEK -3.81 (-13.83)

Events in the fourth quarter

Sale of shares in chartered-in Suezmax vessels.

Another quarter without any lost time injuries (LTI). This means that the Company has had five consecutive years without any lost time injuries.

The Board proposes to the AGM a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share.

Key ratios

Total income, SEK million 1,052.9 (827.5)

EBITDA, SEK million 56.8 (51.3)

EBITDA, USD million 6.5 (6.0)

Operating result, SEK million -130.1 (-624.6)

Result after financial net, SEK million -181.9 (-186.5)

Result before tax, SEK million -181.9 (-660.2)

Result after tax, SEK million -182.1 (-660.2)

Equity ratio, % 38 (41)

Return on equity, % -15.6 (-41.7)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 160.1 (335.5)

Result per share after tax, SEK -3.81 (-13.83)

Equity per share, SEK 22.24 (25.60)

(25.60) Lost-time Injuries 0 (0)

Distribution

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at approx.2.00 p.m. CET on 30 January 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman

CEO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46-31-855003

Mob +46-704-855003

Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson

CFO, Concordia Maritime AB

Tel +46-31-855009

Mob +46-704-855009

Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

