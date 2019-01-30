Secured 32,000 10" Tablets - Enough Supply for over 400 Golf Courses

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), also known as IZON Golf, a leader in GPS and Total Course Technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks, has taken another step forward in its overall expansion plan by securing its next wave of custom tablets.

IZON's pipeline of new golf courses has grown rapidly, accelerating their need for custom 10" hi-resolution tablets built to IZON's exact specifications. In a very unexpected development (due to the ongoing trade spat between the US & China) IZON has secured it's next 32,000 tablets; this will allow IZON to roll-out its full software & hardware solution to over 400 golf courses both domestically and internationally. IZON was able to secure these tablets at a cost per tablet that is 60% less than previously modeled in our projections dramatically decreasing IZON's cost of rolling out its full network.

Tablets have already begun arriving to IZON's Arizona headquarters. These tablets will continue to be provisioned, loaded with IZON's latest software release, cased and distributed to golf courses who can now take advantage of the company's self-install "Cut the Cord" program. Important to note that each of these new tablets are loaded with the company's proprietary MDM thus allowing even greater visibility and management of each tablet in the field.

About IZON Golf

IZON is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital content and GPS platforms for golf. With a rich feature set for the golfer that include IZON Side Games, Tournaments and a proprietary Companion App courses are finding an entirely new way to provide additional value to their customers. At the same time IZON provides the golf course operator an entire Fleet Management, Agronomic and Operational suite of services to manage their course operations. In addition, IZON has created one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks as well with its proprietary ad server, IZON REACH.

IZON, IZON Golf and IZON Network are trademarks of IZON Network, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of IZON Network, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IZON Network, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in IZON Network, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

