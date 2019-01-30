The following information is based on the press release from Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) published on January 30, 2019 and may be subject to change. The board of SEB has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 26, 2019, approves an extraordinary dividend of SEK 0.50 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 27, 2019. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in SEB (SEBA). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=706719