Qrons Inc.: Qrons Completes Successful In-Vivo Experiment with its QS100 Candidate Product for Treating Penetrating Brain Injuries in an Animal Model

Detailed experimental results were filed in a second provisional patent application for "Techniques for Promoting Neuronal Recovery."

Preparing for animal In-vivo efficacy experiments with its QS200™ Candidate Product for treating Concussions and other Diffused Axonal Injuries.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Qrons Inc. (OTC PINK: QRON) ("Qrons "or the "Company"), a preclinical biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-synthetic hydrogel based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on treating traumatic brain injuries ("TBIs"), announced today that it had reached a milestone with the development of its two candidate products, QS100™ for treating penetrating brain injuries and QS200™, for treating concussions and other diffused axonal Injuries.

Both QS100™ and QS200™ integrate proprietary, modified mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and smart synthetic material. QS100™ is an injury specific, 3D printable, implantable MSCs-synthetic compound, to treat penetrating brain injuries (such as gunshot wounds, motor vehicle accidents and falls) and QS200™ is an injectable MSCs-synthetic compound for the treatment of diffused injuries commonly referred to as concussions.QS100™ has demonstrated astrogliosis inhibition and induction of neuronal differentiation in in-vivo animal experiments while QS200™ research was expedited and is near completion with further pre-clinical experiments scheduled to determine its efficacy for concussions and diffused brain injuries.

The Company believes that its latest advances provide a superior stem cells/synthetic hydrogel integration which will enable the precise, effective and controlled delivery of Qrons' proprietary modified stem cells.

As a result of its on-going research, the Company has filed a second provisional application for its patent - Techniques for Promoting Neuronal Recovery which was filed in April 2018 and includes further technological developments and data. The Company is working on filing additional patent applications to protect its intellectual property.

Ido Merfeld, co-founder and Head of Product stated "We have substantiated our previous pre-clinical studies with further in-vivo animal experiments. The foundation of our science has further led us to expedite the completion of the development of QS200™, our candidate product to treat concussions. We are excited to be able to unleash the potential of our candidate products to a broader spectrum of traumatic brain injuries in the future".

Jonah Meer, co-founder and CEO remarked, "I am proud of the scientific achievements to date. We believe that the advances our researchers have made provide hope to those suffering a TBI and that our QS200™ candidate product will provide solutions to deal with concussions and various other forms of TBI.

About Qrons Inc.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the Company is a publicly traded preclinical stage biotechnology company developing advanced cell-based solutions to combat neuronal injuries with a laser focus on traumatic brain injuries. The technology could potentially treat a wide range of neuro-degenerative diseases. The Company has 2 candidate products for treating TBIs, both integrating proprietary, modified mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and smart synthetic material QS100™ an injury specific, 3D printable, implantable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel, to treat penetrating brain injuries and QS200™ an injectable MSCs-synthetic hydrogel for the treatment of diffused injuries commonly referred to as concussions. The Company entered into a license and research funding agreement ("License Agreement") and related service agreements with Ariel University R&D Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariel University, based in Ariel, Israel. In consideration for payments under the License Agreement, the Company received an exclusive worldwide royalty-bearing license in Ariel patents and know-how to develop and commercialize products for neuronal tissue regeneration and/or repair, resulting from Ariel's research or technology or the Company's research funding. The Company entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with Dartmouth College funding further research with Professor Chenfeng Ke and his team at the Chemistry Department, aiming to develop innovative 3D printable, biocompatible advanced materials. The Company is negotiating, a worldwide, royalty-bearing, exclusive license with Dartmouth for Professor Ke's 3D printable materials in the field of human and animal health. Please visit http://www.qrons.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our future product development plans, other statements regarding future research, and any other statements which are other than statements of historical fact. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company's actual operations, results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are the Company's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development; successful development of clinical studies for any product we may develop, U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for any products developed, manufacturing of a commercially-viable version of our system and demonstration of safety and effectiveness sufficient to generate commercial orders by customers for any product we may develop. A more complete description of these risk factors is included in the Company's filings with theSecurities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Jonah Meer

212-945-2080

Email: jmeer@qrons.com

SOURCE: Qrons Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/533953/Qrons-Completes-Successful-In-Vivo-Experiment-with-its-QS100-Candidate-Product-for-Treating-Penetrating-Brain-Injuries-in-an-Animal-Model