Flexible SD-WAN to connect facilities across Europe, Asia and Latin America

Supports cloud applications through managed solutions and consulting expertise

Weener Plastics, a global supplier of innovative and value-added packaging solutions, has signed a five-year, managed SD-WAN agreement with Orange Business Services to support its global expansion. Rolling out Flexible SD-WAN across 24 sites in Europe, Asia and Latin America, Weener Plastics will increase agility and flexibility in its organization, as well as improve internal communication.

Weener Plastics offers standard, as well as tailor-made and innovative packaging solutions for its multinational customers. The company, which has expanded globally through acquisitions, needed an agile solution to support its rapid growth and access to cloud-based applications, such as Office 365 and ERP software. In addition, Weener Plastics wanted a managed solution to allow its teams to focus on their core manufacturing business.

To keep up with changing customer demands, it is important that Weener Plastics is physically present in its customers' countries of operation. Weener Plastics chose Orange Business Services because of its extensive experience with SD-WAN, but also for its strong local presence and homogenous portfolio of managed services and applications across all the countries and regions in which it operates.

"Because of our rapid global expansion, we were looking for a worldwide IT partner that could also offer local support and solutions for all of our sites throughout the world. The Flexible SD-WAN solution provides us with a reliable and agile network to support us during our next phase of business. Thanks to Orange Business Services, we can focus on the things we're good at: developing and producing innovative plastic packaging solutions," said Eric den Hertog, Global IT Director at Weener Plastics.

"We are delighted to support Weener Plastics in their global expansion. A migration to SD-WAN requires careful consideration and expertise in making sure the solution is adequately designed with steady state operations in mind. Through our deep knowledge and expertise with SD-WAN solutions, we are the perfect partner for Weener Plastics' international ambitions," said Fabrice de Windt, Senior Vice President Europe for Orange Business Services.

Flexible SD-WAN

Flexible SD-WAN by Orange is a global solution that is a fully automated, intelligent network with on-demand virtualized services, centrally orchestrated for end-to-end performance and control. It provides companies with a flexible and agile way to adapt the enterprise network to user needs, and is a future-proof solution completely integrated in Orange's SDN architecture. Through a simple interface, enterprises can use their network dynamically to anticipate and respond to changes in their business environment and migrate applications to the cloud.

Orange Business Services recently won Best Enterprise Service for Flexible SD-WAN at the World Communication Awards 2018. In addition, Orange Business Services was deemed a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communication Service Provider SD-WAN Managed Services 2018 Vendor Assessment.

About Weener Plastics

Weener Plastics is a full service global supplier of innovative and sustainable plastic packaging solutions. The company designs, develops and manufactures added value Caps, Closures, Bottles and Jars for the Personal Care, Food Beverage and Home Care markets, specializing in Deo Packaging, Nutrition Packaging and Aerosol Packaging. Headquartered in Ede, The Netherlands, the company employs more than 3,000 people and has 25 facilities in 16 countries worldwide.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 25,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.comor follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and has 261 million customers in 28 countries at 30 September 2018. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

