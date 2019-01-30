NNIT A/S: 3/2019 Notification of managers' transactions

sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Notification of managers' transactions

The below transactions related to shares in NNIT made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT have been notified to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/214):

Name Per Kogut
Reason CEO
Issuer NNIT A/S
LEI 549300KM8QVF7WR40664
Transaction Sale
Financial instrument Shares
Number of shares and price 19,000 shares at DKK 200.76 per share
Aggregated price and volume 19,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 3,814,377
Trading day January 30, 2019
Market Nasdaq Copenhagen

Name Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen
Reason CFO
Issuer NNIT A/S
LEI 549300KM8QVF7WR40664
Transaction Sale
Financial instrument Shares
Number of shares and price 9,000 shares at DKK 199,40 per share
Aggregated price and volume 9,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 1,794,587
Trading day January 30, 2019
Market Nasdaq Copenhagen

Henvendelse
Investor relations:
Klaus Hosbond Skovrup
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +45 3079 5355
ksko@nnit.com

Media relations:
Helga Heyn
NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3077 8141
hhey@nnit.com


About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2018 NNIT A/S had 3,214 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life sciences clients

Attachment

  • 03 20190130 Notification of managers' transactions EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ec1a389-a110-4169-b5e3-0482f27630dd)

