NNIT A/S: 3/2019 Notification of managers' transactions

The below transactions related to shares in NNIT made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NNIT have been notified to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/214):
|Name
|Per Kogut
|Reason
|CEO
|Issuer
|NNIT A/S
|LEI
|549300KM8QVF7WR40664
|Transaction
|Sale
|Financial instrument
|Shares
|Number of shares and price
|19,000 shares at DKK 200.76 per share
|Aggregated price and volume
|19,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 3,814,377
|Trading day
|January 30, 2019
|Market
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Name
|Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen
|Reason
|CFO
|Issuer
|NNIT A/S
|LEI
|549300KM8QVF7WR40664
|Transaction
|Sale
|Financial instrument
|Shares
|Number of shares and price
|9,000 shares at DKK 199,40 per share
|Aggregated price and volume
|9,000 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in total, of total value of DKK 1,794,587
|Trading day
|January 30, 2019
|Market
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Henvendelse
Investor relations:
Klaus Hosbond Skovrup
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +45 3079 5355
ksko@nnit.com
Media relations:
Helga Heyn
NNIT Communications
Tel: +45 3077 8141
hhey@nnit.com
About NNIT
NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. As of December 31, 2018 NNIT A/S had 3,214 employees. NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life sciences clients
Attachment
- 03 20190130 Notification of managers' transactions EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ec1a389-a110-4169-b5e3-0482f27630dd)