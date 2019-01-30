Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - Weekend Unlimited (CSE: YOLO) (FSE: 0OS1) a cannabis lifestyle company, has updated investors on the progress of its recent Orchard Heights alliance with Boggy Boon. Within the first week of signing an LOI to form an alliance with the Weekend Unlimited family, Boggy Boon and Orchard Heights have secured orders for delivery beginning this week.

The increased capacity has allowed for accelerated processing and packaging to satisfy the demands of B2B white label accounts, which will be a key Boggy Boon target market going forward. Boggy Boon, a Tier 3 producer and processor located in Wenatchee, Washington, currently distributes products, through its branded cannabis company "Seven Hills" across Washington State.

Paul Chu, President and CEO of Weekend Unlimited, stated: "With the alliance with Boggy Boon, the Weekend Unlimited Washington will have entered into strategic partnerships with two independent indoor/outdoor cultivation facilities with synergistic production and logistics capacity in Washington State. Its strategic operating tenants, Orchard Bloom and Boggy Boon, the latter of which is in the top 5% of all producers' processors in the State (based on i502 data), will seize upon the immediate capacity and resources as a result of the deal to expand product lines and distribution."

Under this new alliance, Boggy Boon anticipates doubling its production and increasing revenue beyond 2018's $1,973,000 based on an approximately 25% margin. In the first month of 2019, Boggy Boon is on pace to achieve its largest retail sales month on record as it converts the remaining square footage of its current facility into perpetual harvest. Combining infrastructure and capabilities between Orchard Heights and Boggy Boon adds immediate capacity for Boggy Boon, which has outgrown its initial facility as demand for its top selling brands outstripped its ability to scale.

Roy Arms, CEO of Boggy Boon, added: "I'm excited to collaborate with Orchard Heights as our goals of rapid product, brand, and market expansion are aligned. Additionally, their strong leadership under Paul Chu, and global vision will allow us to continue to pave the way for commercial cannabis legalization world-wide. We are always looking for efficiencies and standardizing our workflows, and with this collaboration we can solidify a road map that can be replicated in new and existing markets."

By collaborating with Orchard Heights, Boggy Boon has access to more national exposure than ever, and demand for the brand is reaching its new peak in Washington State. Renovations on the Orchard Heights facility are underway and it is anticipated to be fully online by the end of Q1 2019. Upon completion Orchard Heights Wenatchee facility will be a nursery, processing and distribution center, with a concentrate lab for manufacturing infused and vape products.

