Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2019) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTCBB: GODYF) reports that the rapid deployment of thin film technology is forecast to generate steady growth in the demand for tellurium, as thin film manufacturing consumes approximately 40% of the world's tellurium supply. This is supported by a report by Global Market Insights which stated: "The market for thin film solar panels is expected to grow from a current value of US$8 billion to over US$30 billion by 2024."

Today the most preferred material for thin film solar is cadmium telluride, which represents the second-most utilized solar cell material in the world behind silicon. Some of the world's largest solar power installations employ cadmium telluride modules, partly for their physical advantages but also for environmental considerations. According to industry studies, cadmium telluride offers the smallest carbon footprint, lowest water use and shortest energy payback time of all solar technologies.

Deer Horn's flagship property, a gold-silver-tellurium deposit in west-central British Columbia, is located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine.

Deer Horn has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to management's knowledge, hosts Canada's only NI 43-101 tellurium resource. The PEA, which outlined a small mine operation to extract the gold, silver and tellurium over a nine-year mine life, was calculated from only 450 metres of a 2.4 kilometre-long mineralized system that remains open to the west, east and down-dip.

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "Our intent with the Deer Horn property is to generate a small footprint, but a big impression. We are working under a strategy of putting the mine into production initially on a small scale, engaging and working closely with local First Nations. Considering the PEA's forecast post-tax IRR of 42% and rapid payback of 1.6 years, we believe we can use project-generated cash and intelligence to explore and scale up the operation slowly and responsibly. Our plans for 2019 are to complete the recommended Phase 1 work to advance the Deer Horn property to pre-feasibility. This would include additional mapping and exploration drilling. Due to Deer Horn's 'first mover' status for tellurium exploration, we've been contacted by companies with other tellurium properties in North America, as well as by tellurium end users. We are looking seriously at other acquisitions to expand our tellurium portfolio."

Most of the world's tellurium comes from copper refining, although the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has noted that, due to declining copper grades worldwide, "New copper recovery processes…are being considered for implementation, but these methods do not recover tellurium. As a result, alternative sources for this critical element must be considered." According to a 2017 "Critical Mineral Resources" report by the United States Geological Survey, epithermal vein deposits with tellurium may offer a viable alternative for future tellurium needs. The report added: "The Deer Horn intermediate-sulfidation epithermal deposit in west-central British Columbia, Canada, contains high gold and silver grades with abundant base-metal sulfides and telluride minerals."

In addition to thin film solar technology, growth in tellurium demand is expected to come from emerging technologies such as phase-change memory, next-generation batteries and tellurium nanoparticles used in water desalination.

