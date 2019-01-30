New Age Beverages Corporation: New Age Announces Global Expansion of Noni+Collagen Beverage Following Record Sales Results in Initial Markets

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based company intending to become the world's leading healthy beverage and liefstyles company, today announced the global expansion of its Noni+Collagen product, following achievement of over $4 million in revenue in its first two months in initial test markets.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Noni+Collagen recorded $4 million in revenue in the initial test markets of Japan, Taiwan, and the US. Now, the brand is expanding globally to 50+ additional countries in Europe, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific markets

Most successful new product since Morinda's intial launch of Tahitian Noni Juice, now expanding throughout Morinda's Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) network spanning more than 200,000 distributors worldwide

New Age's Morinda Division created the Noni+Collagen product, and is offering the brand in 50 ml glass bottle shots, positioned as a once-daily use, sold in three 10-packs for a 30-day supply. The skin-healthy collagen supplement, built on a foundation of pure Tahitian Noni Juice, became Morinda's most successful launch in company history since the original launch of Tahitian Noni Juice more than 20 years ago. The products are only available through Morinda's DTC network or online at www.Morinda.com.

'Collagen is one of the major trends in beverages and is expected to play a significant role in the beverage landscape in 2019,' according to BevSource Group, is a global beverage business consulting company. Google trends 'tracked an all-time high in consumer awareness and interest in collagen in 2018…with sales up 33.8%,' according to SPINS.

Noni+Collagen combines hydrolyzed marine collagen that is naturally and sustainably sourced, with pure authentic Tahitian Noni fruit, and other natural ingredients to help stimulate collagen production and produce firmer, younger-looking skin with fewer wrinkles and increased elasticity. Launched under Morinda's TeMana beauty line, the product demonstrates the company's ability to innovate on the core Noni business, and leverage the benefits and brand equity of Tahitian Noni Juice to enter new consumer segments.

Shon Whitney, Morinda's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, added, 'We are so incredibly pleased with the early success of TeMana Noni+Collagen. We knew this would be a product our customers and partners would love, and we are thrilled to see it gain immediate momentum. We are the first and only company in the world to combine pure hydrolyzed collagen with authentic Tahitian Noni Juice. In hundreds of testimonials and reviews from customers all over the world, we heard how consumers love the product and see tangible results in their skin and overall appearance. We had no choice but to expand it globally given the demand.'

