According to a new report from Agora Energiewende and Sandbag, the EU solar market grew around 60%, or 10 GW, last year. The analysis also predicts that total solar demand across all EU PV markets will continue to grow due to lower module prices, and that it may reach an annual volume of 30 GW within four years. Meanwhile, solar has reportedly achieved a 4% share in the EU electricity mix.Solar demand across all EU energy markets grew by 60% to around 10 GW last year, according to the annual evaluation of the EU electricity system for 2018, carried out by think tanks Agora Energiewende, based ...

