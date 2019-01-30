OrganiGram Q1 2019 Financial ReportThe theme last year in the marijuana industry was big partnerships (alcohol, tobacco, soft drinks, etc.), with these seismic events often being the catalysts for huge stock gains.In 2019-at least in the beginning-it's going to be the financial reports that shift the market, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:OGRMF, CVE:OGI) marking the first big move in the industry.OrganiGram stock catapulted by 22% in the two days following the release of its latest earnings report.The stellar OrganiGram Q1 2019 financial report showed massive growth across the board for what was an already very impressive.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...