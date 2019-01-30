Speech and Voice Recognition Market Worth $21.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Speech and Voice Recognition Market by Technology (Speech and Voice Recognition), Vertical (Automotive, Consumer, Government, Enterprise, Healthcare, BFSI), Deployment (On Cloud & On-Premises/Embedded), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2018 to USD 21.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.18%. The growth of the speech and voice recognition market can be attributed to the high growth potential in healthcare application, growing demand for voice authentication in mobile banking application, rapid proliferation of multifunctional devices or smart speakers, and growing impact of AI on the accuracy of speech and voice recognition. Moreover, the development of speech and voice recognition software for micro-linguistics and local languages, use of speech and voice recognition technology in the education of temporarily and permanently disabled students, and role of speech and voice recognition technology in autonomous cars are expected to create huge growth opportunities for the players in the speech and voice recognition market.

Speech and voice recognition market for consumer vertical to grow at highest rate during forecast period

Increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistant (IVA) smart speakers with voice capabilities is expected to be the prominent driver for the speech and voice recognition market regarding consumer vertical during the forecast period. IVA smart speakers such as Amazon Eco, Google Home, and Apple HomePod have witnessed triple digit growth in North America and Europe during the last 2 years. Moreover, the speech and voice recognition is expected to witness significant growth in personal robotics market such as robotics pets, cleaning robots, and robot companion.

Automatic speech recognition segment dominated the global speech recognition market throughout the forecast period

Speech recognition is increasingly gaining traction with a number of interactive speech applications available in the market. With growing need for embedded computing and demand for emerging embedded platforms, speech recognition systems (SRS) are also required on these. Moreover, growing demand for speech-enabled consumer electronics devices such as smart home devices, mobile devices, and wearable devices is expected to spur the rapid growth of the speech recognition market during the forecast period.

Americas to hold largest size of speech and voice recognition market by 2024

America has been extremely responsive to the latest technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of things (IoT). The speech and voice recognition market is dominated by the Americas owing to the high adoption rate of artificial intelligence software and large-scale deployment of neural networks across various end-use verticals. The major driving factor in the Americas is the presence of major vendors of speech and voice recognition technology such as Nuance Communication (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), IBM (US), and Sensory (US).

Major players in the speech and voice recognition market covered in this report are Nuance (US), Microsoft (US), Alphabet (US), IBM (US), Amazon (US), Sensory (US), Cantab Research (UK), iflytek (China), Baidu (China), and Raytheon BBN Technologies (US).

