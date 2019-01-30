West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc.: West Red Lake Gold Intersects 14.18 gpt Gold over 7.8 Metres at the NT Zone Including 35.26 gpt Gold over 3.0 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) announces that it has intersected 14.18 grams per tonne gold ("gpt Au") over 7.8 metres ("m") including 35.26 gpt Au over 3.0 m during exploration drilling at the NT Zone on the Rowan Mine Property in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of northwestern Ontario. The Company also intersected 6.51 gpt Au over 9.3 m plus several additional positive gold intersections from shallow drilling (see diamond drill results table below).

Drill Highlights Include:

14.18 gpt Au over 7.8 m, including 35.26 gpt Au over 3.0 m

6.51 gpt Au over 9.3 m

3.76 gpt Au over 5.6 m

13.80 gpt Au over 1.8 m

West Red Lake Gold completed 1,443 m of diamond drilling in eight shallow holes along a 250 m portion of the NT Zone which is interpreted to be approximately 2 km in length. The current drilling followed the NT Zone from the south property boundary along trend to the northeast. The next drill program on the property is planned to follow the NT Zone further along strike to the northeast.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold, stated, "We believe these results demonstrate that the 2 km long NT Zone holds significant exploration potential and we plan to focus exploration drilling at the NT Zone."

Red Lake Gold Mines, a subsidiary of Goldcorp and the 40% joint venture partner of the Company in the Rowan Mine Property, undertook surface exploration work on the property during the fall of 2018. The exploration work identified several areas of exploration potential including the location of these positive NT Zone drill results and additional NT Zone targets further to the northeast that are situated within the Structural Intersection area of the property.

All of the current holes intersected the NT Zone which consists of a broad hydrothermal deformation zone comprised of ultramafic, mafic and felsic volcanics as well as iron formation. The drilling intersected in excess of 100 m of pervasive alteration in every hole and most of the holes ended in alteration. All the lithologies have undergone intensive pervasive hydrothermal alteration consisting of extensive sericitization, silicification and carbonatization. This results in a sequence of rocks consisting of predominately sericite, iron carbonate, silica / quartz and fuchsite. Sulphide mineralization, consisting of pyrite, pyrrhotite and sphalerite, is also associated with the alteration package.

Technical Information

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101").

All drilling was completed using NQ size core. Gold analyses on the samples collected by West Red Lake Gold were performed by SGS Laboratories Ltd. Analysis consisted of a fire assay of a 50-gram sample with an atomic absorption finish. Samples assaying over 10.0 gpt Au are re-assayed with gravimetric finish. Samples noted to contain visible gold are analyzed via total metallic assay method. A rigorous Quality Control and Assurance Program is in place using control samples including blanks and standards.

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 60%-owned joint venture with Red Lake Gold Mines, a partnership of Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 kilometre strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth. To find out more about West Red Lake Gold, please visit our website at http://www.westredlakegold.com.

For more information, please contact: John Kontak, President Phone: 416-203-9181 Email: jkontak@rlgold.ca.





The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

West Red Lake Project Diamond Drill Results Table

Hole # UTM Easting UTM Northing UTM ele dip Az length from (m) to (m) length (m) Au-gpt RLG-18-56 421,270 5,656,858 371 -45 325 150 82.0 84.0 2.0 1.69 87.0 88.0 1.0 1.80 100.2 102.0 1.8 13.81 RLG-18-57 421,270 5,656,858 371 -60 325 177 96.0 103.5 7.5 1.33 incl 1.5 3.19 106.5 108.0 1.5 1.13 150.5 152.0 1.5 2.67 RLG-18-58 421,211 5,656,859 375 -45 275 201 67.5 69.2 1.7 1.44 RLG-18-59 421,211 5,656,859 375 -55 275 186 70.0 76.7 6.7 1.31 incl 1.2 2.82 85.8 87.3 1.5 2.15 RLG-18-60 421,366 5,656,868 374 -45 325 171 30.5 32.0 1.5 1.01 62.7 68.3 5.6 3.76 incl 1.4 8.87 73.2 74.8 1.6 1.50 86.9 88.2 1.3 1.62 RLG-18-61 421,366 5,656,868 374 -55 325 159 28.7 29.9 1.2 2.15 32.5 33.9 1.4 1.92 59.5 68.8 9.3 6.51 incl 1.2 9.52 73.1 74.5 1.4 1.03 85.2 93.0 7.8 14.18 incl 3.0 35.26 incl 1.4 60.69 RLG-18-62 421,437 5,656,936 380 -45 320 219 13.1 14.1 1.0 9.85 107.4 108.4 1.0 8.69 136.0 137.7 1.7 1.13 RLG-18-63 421,456 5,656,907 378 -60 320 180 33.7 38.0 4.3 1.86 incl 1.0 5.62 50.7 52.0 1.3 5.14 98.5 100.1 1.6 1.10 1,443 metres

Intervals reported here are core lengths. True widths are not known at this time. All depths are reported as down hole.

SOURCE: West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/534010/West-Red-Lake-Gold-Intersects-1418-gpt-Gold-over-78-Metres-at-the-NT-Zone-Including-3526-gpt-Gold-over-30-Metres