World Product Solutions Partners with Jobs for Life to Combat Joblessness

Partnership Unites Churches and Businesses to Prepare Individuals for Meaningful Work

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / World Product Solutions, a manufacturing and fulfillment company, is doing their part to fight joblessness through support of a local charity mentorship program. CEO Eric Pogue recently completed his third consecutive mentorship with Jobs for Life, a global nonprofit organization that engages and unifies local churches, businesses, and community organizations to prepare individuals for meaningful work.

'Since 2014, Jobs for Life has been a tremendous experience for me,' said Pogue. 'It's a wonderful ministry for those seeking purposeful work and a greater sense of self-worth. I'm proud of our company's continued involvement as a corporate sponsor as serving the community is a part of our core values.'

Pogue led the class at Calvary Church in Clearwater, Fla., which celebrated seven Jobs for Life graduates.

Established in Raleigh, N.C. in 1996, Jobs for Life classes are now active in hundreds of churches and ministries globally, with more than 5,000 lives positively impacted each year. The program connects, trains and equips churches, ministries, and businesses across the globe to help prepare men and women for successful work through volunteer-led mentoring, workforce development training, and ongoing community support.

'I've been in the Jobs for Life program first as a participant and later volunteered as a mentor,' said World Product Solutions In-house Counsel Chris Marto. 'The faith-based curriculum truly changes lives. There is something so fundamental and profound about having a job to support your family.'

World Product Solutions offers innovative turnkey solutions for health and beauty retailers through their world-class product formulation and manufacturing. In addition, the company provides fulfillment services for both its manufacturing customers as well as diversified fulfillment services for select industries.

Additional information about Jobs for Life can be found online at https://www.jobsforlife.org.

About World Product Solutions

Headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Fla., World Product Solutions provides world-class manufacturing for health and beauty retailers, and diversified fulfillment services for select industries. The company's quality products, unique packaging, competitive pricing, and rapid delivery make it a leader in the health and beauty products market.

About Jobs for Life

Jobs for Life is a global nonprofit organization that engages and equips the church to prepare people for meaningful work. Established in Raleigh, N.C. in 1996, Jobs for Life addresses the root causes of unemployment by uniting churches, businesses, and local organizations to facilitate positive transformation within lives and communities.

