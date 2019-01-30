Sport Capital Group Plc - Equity Issuance Programme

SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC

("SCG" or the "Company")

Further Capital Raising Programmme (the "Programme") Announced

The Board of SCG today announces that, further to the announcement of 17th January 2019, it intends to appoint Epsion Capital as Lead Arranger to raise the Company up to £20,000,000 of equity from potential investors across Europe in a managed, three-month process to support the Company's investment strategy at a subscription price of not less than 0.5p per share (the "Subscription Price"). Each subscribing investor will receive one warrant for every four subscription shares, each with a life of three years from the date of issue and exercisable at the Subscription Price. A portion of this will be reserved for existing shareholders, according to demand. The mechanism for ensuring that current shareholders of SCG shall have an opportunity to participate in the Programme will be set out in a circular (the "Circular") presently being prepared, further information on which is set out below.

To effect this, the Company intends to seek shareholders' approval for, inter alia, the Directors' share allotment authority and to allow the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of shares allotted under such increased authority (the "Proposals") up to 3,636,363,636 ordinary shares in the Company.

The Circular, which is being prepared and will be published shortly, will set out the background to the Proposals and the reasons why the Directors consider them to be in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole, and to seek shareholders' approval at a General Meeting to be convened for this purpose.

Disclosures

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ("MAR") and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

John Treacy, a director of the Company and of Eight Capital Partners plc ("ECP"), the NEX Exchange-quoted investment vehicle which holds 22.78 per cent of SCG, is the sole owner of Epsion, which company is intended to be paid a fee by the Company for managing the process the described above.

Sport Capital Group plc,

Simon Grant-Rennick, Chairman

30th January 2019

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry. The Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS.

Notes for Editors

About Sport Capital Group plc

Sport Capital Group invests in companies in the global sports and leisure sectors. In particular the focus is on football, associated real estate, stadium assets, merchandising and IP.

SCG's strategy is to invest in a portfolio of at least six football clubs, their IP and real estate, focusing on opportunities in Europe including the United Kingdom. The Company will bring professional on- and off-pitch football management, business and corporate finance capabilities to bear on under-managed clubs, of which there are many. The team will consist of professionals from football, business and the capital markets.

The Company's business model is to acquire lower league and non-league clubs, apply capital, business expertise, high-level football management and coaching, to create positive momentum and team psychology resulting in promotions to higher leagues. It will innovate and develop new revenue streams in its portfolio clubs. Promotion usually adds greatly to revenue streams and results in significantly higher asset values.