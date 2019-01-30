The global biogas market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023.

The increase in the amount of methane, CO2, and other GHGs in the atmosphere results in extreme climatic conditions such as heavy rainstorms, acid rain, and severe fluctuations in temperatures globally. Fossil fuel combustion to fulfill energy demand is a critical factor that results in the emission of such GHGs. Hence, many governments are taking initiatives to prevent the release of methane into the atmosphere. Biogas energy plants offer the best solutions to reduce methane emissions as they capture methane and use it for energy generation.

As per Technavio, the integrated waste management system will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global biogas market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global biogas market: Integrated waste management system (IWMS)

The primary objective of IWMS is ensuring sustainable management and addressing the technical and governance aspects of solid waste management. IWMS will help in reducing the amount of waste dumped into landfills or burned in the open and assist in effectively utilizing the waste by capturing the energy produced. Using the waste from one industry as a raw material in another industry will also reduce environmental degradation or pollution due to proper waste management.

"Application of specific technologies to treat waste ensures efficient waste management. IWMS combines the benefits of multiple treatment technologies in one installation, and hence, it is widely adopted across the world. The voluntary adoption and subsequent benefits offered by IWMS will benefit countries by ensuring efficient waste management, thereby driving the global biogas market," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global biogas market: Segmentation analysis

This biogas market analysis report segments the market by source (agricultural waste, landfill, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The agricultural waste segment held the largest biogas market share in 2018. The processing of agricultural waste for biogas production helps in generating higher profits, and thereby provides new opportunities for plant operators. Also, the heat and electricity produced by biogas as well as the fertilizers that are a byproduct of this process have a high demand in the market. This will drive the growth of biogas installations in the agricultural segment.

EMEA accounted for the highest share of the market in 2018. The increasing demand for energy and concerns over environmental degradation along with economic development will be some of the critical factors boosting the growth of the biogas market in EMEA.

