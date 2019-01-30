Aquent and Capital One Partner to Create Pro Bono Initiative

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2019 / Aquent and Capital One are excited to announce the launch of Four Good - a pro bono initiative and quarterly event series that will provide creative services to nonprofits in Chicago. The first event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

Four Good is a quarterly meetup that will host Chicago creatives to rally around one goal: to solve a creative issue for a local nonprofit within a 4-hour time frame. The creative services Four Good can provide range from logo and webpage design, to social media strategy and overall branding efforts - plus everything in between.

In December, Aquent and Capital One held a kickoff meeting, where they hosted representatives from Merkle, Deloitte, and Fjord to reveal Future Founders as the designated nonprofit to receive creative services at the first Four Good meetup. Future Founders is an organization that's empowering the next generation of business leaders and entrepreneurs through programs that connect youth with mentors.

The first Four Good meetup will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Capital One's downtown Chicago offices. Seating is limited; local creatives may reserve a spot by emailing fourgoodchicago@gmail.com.

Along with Capital One's Future Edge program and Aquent's Designing for Good grant initiative, Four Good is an example of how both companies are committed to helping their local communities through grassroots and skills-based volunteerism efforts.

To learn more, watch this short video featuring Four Good Co-Founder and Capital One Creative Director, Kyle Anderson.

For more details on Four Good, visit www.fourgood.eventbrite.com.

About Aquent:

Aquent is the world's largest marketing and creative staffing and recruiting firm, providing total workforce services that range from temporary and permanent staffing to freelancer management and the outsourcing of entire teams. A five-time recipient of Inavero's Best of Staffing Client Award, Aquent delivers innovative workforce solutions that simultaneously drive marketing results for clients and provide talent with the best career opportunities. Aquent LLC's divisions-Aquent, Aquent Studios, and Vitamin T-span seven countries on four continents. To learn more, visit www.aquent.com.

About Capital One:

Capital One Financial Corporation is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Its subsidiaries, Capital One, N.A. and Capital One Bank (USA), N. A., offer a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. We apply the same principles of innovation, collaboration and empowerment in our commitment to our communities across the country that we do in our business. We recognize that helping to build strong and healthy communities - good places to work, good places to do business and good places to raise families - benefits us all and we are proud to support this and other community initiatives. www.capitaloneinvestingforgood.com

About Future Founders:

Future Founders is dedicated to giving youth and young professionals the entrepreneurial skills and experiences necessary to empower the next generation of business leaders. More information on Future Founders may be found at https://futurefounders.com.

