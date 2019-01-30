The global woolen blanket market is expected to post a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

With wool being a breathable fiber, it provides instant warmth as compared to synthetic materials making it ideal for windy and snowy weather conditions. Also, wool is a highly durable fiber and is easy to clean. Further, wool is hypoallergenic in nature and is natural and chemical-free. Thus, the benefits provided by woolen blankets will drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the advent of organic-certified woolen blankets will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global woolen blanket market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global woolen blanket market: Advent of organic-certified woolen blankets

Consumers globally are increasingly concerned about the consumption of animal-based consumer goods and products. Therefore, several manufacturers are seen selling woolen blankets that are manufactured using organic wool. This is expected to garner momentum with more vendors trying to use certified wool for making woolen blankets.

"Along with the advent of organic-certified woolen blankets, the increasing demand from emerging economies, the growth of the tourism and hospitality sector, and the increasing free trade agreements are some major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global woolen blanket market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global woolen blanket market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global woolen blanket market by end-user segments (residential and commercial) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to several factors such as increasing affluence, suitable climate, and burgeoning population. Moreover, the presence of leading wool-producing countries such as Australia, New Zealand, China, and India is leading to the region being the foremost woolen blanket market across the globe.

